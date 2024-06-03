www.thracegroup.gr
PRESS RELEASE
Monday, June 3, 2024
FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024
Increased volumes sold (+3,1%) and EBITDA (+5,4%)
Continuation of investments in Greece and Europe
First quarter 2024 Highlights:
- Turnover: €88.3 mil. with volumes sold posting an increase of 3.1%
- EBITDA: €12.3 mil. increased by 5.4%, vs Q1 2023
- Earnings before Taxes (EBT): € 5.0 mil.
- Low Net Debt: €17.5 mil., including time deposits of €13,7 mil.
THRACE GROUP announces the financial results for the first quarter 2024.
First quarter 2024 Financial Results
The Group EBITDA of the first quarter amounted to €12.3 million, increased by 5.4%, compared to the EBITDA of €11.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly a result of the higher volumes sold by 3.1%, but also due to the improvement of the product mix, resulting also in the improvement of the EBITDA margin.
The Group's turnover amounted to €88.3 million, while in the first quarter of 2023 turnover had settled at €93.0 million. Despite the increase in volumes sold, the variation in 2024 is a result of the relative drop in the average sales prices.
The increase in the level of EBITDA profitability is clearly a positive development, given the challenging conditions in the markets and economies, especially in Central Europe and the United Kingdom, to which the Group is significantly exposed, demonstrating the Group's effectiveness as well as its potential for further improving profitability.
Regarding the liquidity levels of the Group, Group's Net Debt amounted to €17.5 million, including the time deposits of €13.7 million, posting a slight increase compared to the end of 2023 (Net Debt at the end of 2023: €16.3 million), despite the seasonality, which historically results into higher working capital needs for the first quarter. The low level of Net Debt demonstrates the strong financial position of the Group, the quality of the customer portfolio, as well as the Group's ability to continue implementing investments while keeping its Net Debt at relatively low levels.
At the same time, the Group's investment plan implementation, amounting to €30 million on a cash basis, progresses smoothly, by investing mainly in the Group's production facilities in Greece and abroad with regard
FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024
to both business segments.
More specifically, the following table depicts the key financial figures from continuing operations of the Group during the first quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2023:
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (in € thous.)
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
Change (%)
Turnover
88,347
92,996
-5.0%
Gross Profit
20,506
20,656
-0.7%
ΕΒΙΤ
6,077
5,999
1.3%
EBITDA
12,279
11,654
5.4%
EBT
4,963
5,396
-8.0%
Earnings after Taxes
3,380
3,915
-13.7%
Earnings after Taxes and Non-Controlling Interests
3,183
3,788
-16.0%
Basic Earnings per Share (in €)
0.0741
0.0881
-15.9%
Prospects of the Group
At the start of the second quarter of the year 2024, both markets and economies have been characterized by trends and conditions which are relatively comparable to the ones of the first quarter. Inflation remains relatively stable, interest rates are being held constantly high, whereas prices of raw and auxiliary materials have followed a slight downward trend mainly due to the relatively low demand.
For the first half of 2024, it is estimated that the Group's operational profitability (EBITDA), in absolute numbers, will range at comparable or slightly improved levels, compared to the first half of the previous year.
With regard to the Group's annual profitability for the year 2024, the Management estimates that, despite the high uncertainty about the course of the global economy and of Europe in particular, the Group's EBITDA profitability for the year 2024 is expected to fluctuate at higher levels than the previous year. However, even if the Company does not revise its initial annual targets, the recent crisis in the Middle East creates new conditions of uncertainty, the effects of which are impossible to determine at the given time. Therefore any estimate in terms of the Group's annual profitability is highly precarious.
For further clarifications or information regarding the present release, please refer to the Department of Investor Relations and Corporate Announcements, tel,: + 30 210-9875081.
FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024
ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP - FIRST QUARTER 2024 (in € thousand)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Change (%)
Turnover
88,347
92,996
-5.0%
Gross Profit
20,506
20,656
-0.7%
Gross Profit Margin
23.2%
22.2%
Other Operating Income
705
520
35.6%
Sales & Distribution Expenses
9,890
9,811
0.8%
As % of Turnover
11.2%
10.5%
Administrative Expenses
4,166
4,334
-3.9%
As % of Turnover
4.7%
4.7%
Research & Development Expenses
662
650
1.8%
As % of Turnover
0.7%
0.7%
Other Operating Expenses
458
441
3.9%
Other Gains / (Losses)
42
59
-28.8%
ΕΒΙΤ
6,077
5,999
1.3%
EBIT Margin
6.9%
6.5%
EBITDA
12,279
11,654
5.4%
EBITDA Margin
13.9%
12.5%
Financial Cost (Net)
-833
-564
47.7%
Earnings / (Losses) from Companies consolidated with the
Equity Method
-281
-39
620.5%
EBT
4,963
5,396
-8.0%
EBT Margin
5.6%
5.8%
Income Tax
1,583
1,481
6.9%
Earnings after Taxes
3,380
3,915
-13.7%
Earnings after Taxes Margin
3.8%
4.2%
Earnings after Taxes and Non-Controlling Interests
3,183
3,788
-16.0%
Earnings after Taxes and Non-Controlling Interests Margin
3.6%
4.1%
Earnings per Share (in Euro)
0.0741
0.0881
-15.9%
01/01/2024-
01/01/2023-
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
Cash flows from operating activities
8,790
14,894
Cash flows from investing activities
(10,340)
(4,614)
Cash flows from financing activities
2,573
(7,729)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,023
2,551
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
27,801
39,610
Effect from changes in foreign exchange rates on cash reserves
157
156
Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period
28,981
42,317
FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31/03/2024
31/12/2023
Change (%)
Property, Plant & Equipment
183,074
177,670
3.0%
Right-of-use Assets
3,020
3,154
-4.2%
Investment Property
113
113
0.0%
Intangible Assets
10,220
10,316
-0.9%
Investments in Joint Ventures
19,222
20,475
-6.1%
Net benefit from funded defined benefit plans
8,515
9,533
-10.7%
Other Long-term Receivables
159
138
15.2%
Deferred Tax Assets
350
326
7.4%
Total Fixed Assets
224,673
221,725
1.3%
Inventories
76,703
72,003
6.5%
Income Tax Prepaid
1,026
956
7.3%
Trade Receivables
73,327
62,179
17.9%
Other Receivables
24,675
21,523
14.6%
Financial derivative products
0
77
Cash & Cash Equivalents
28,981
27,801
4.2%
Total Current Assets
204,712
184,539
10.9%
TOTAL ASSETS
429,385
406,264
5.7%
TOTAL EQUITY
280,755
277,054
1.3%
Long-term Debt
26,793
27,790
-3.6%
Liabilities from Leases
1,825
1,885
-3.2%
Provisions for Employee Benefits
1,739
1,658
4.9%
Deferred Tax Liabilities
7,681
7,910
-2.9%
Other Long-term Liabilities
506
518
-2.3%
Total Long-term Liabilities
38,544
39,761
-3.1%
Short-term Debt
30,465
26,555
14.7%
Liabilities from Leases
1,045
1,140
-8.3%
Income Tax
3,467
1,914
81.1%
Suppliers
51,087
38,462
32.8%
Other Short-term Liabilities
23,985
21,378
12.2%
Financial derivative products
37
0
Total Short-term Liabilities
110,086
89,449
23.1%
TOTAL LIABILITIES
148,630
129,210
15.0%
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
429,385
406,264
5.7%
FINANCIAL RESULTS PER BUSINESS SEGMENT
FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024
Sector
Technical Fabrics
Packaging
Other
Intra-Segment
Eliminations
Group
(Amounts
Q1
Q1
%
Q1
Q1
%
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
Q1
in€thous,)
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Turnover
57,525
64,735
-11.1%
33,304
31,625
5.3%
1,424
1,400
-3,906
-4,764
88,347
92,996
Gross
11,243
13,114
-14.3%
9,210
7,370
25.0%
3
29
50
143
20,506
20,656
Profit
Gross
Profit
19.5%
20.3%
27.7%
23.3%
0.2%
2.1%
-
-
23.2%
22.2%
Margin
Total
5,695
6,647
-14.3%
6,791
5,225
30.0%
-135
-231
-72
13
12,279
11,654
EBITDA
EBITDA
9.9%
10.3%
20.4%
16.5%
-9.5%
-
-
-
13.9%
12.5%
Margin
16.5%
- Note
Alternative Performance Measures (APM):During the description of the developments and the performance of the Group, ratios such as the EBIT and the EBITDA are utilized.
EBIT (The indicator of earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the taxes): The EBIT serves the
better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover minus Cost of Sales plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses, before the financial and investment activities and taxes, The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the turnover.
EBITDA (The indicator of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes): The EBITDA also serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover minus Cost of Sales plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses before the depreciation of fixed assets, the amortization of grants and impairments, as well as before the financial and investment activities, and before taxes, The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the turnover.
ΕΒΙΤDA Margin: It is calculated as the ratio of ΕΒΙΤDA to total Turnover.
