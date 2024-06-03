www.thracegroup.gr

Monday, June 3, 2024

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024

Increased volumes sold (+3,1%) and EBITDA (+5,4%)

Continuation of investments in Greece and Europe

ATHEX: PLAT

Reuters: THRr.AT

Bloomberg: PLAT GA

First quarter 2024 Highlights:

Turnover: €88.3 mil. with volumes sold posting an increase of 3.1%

with volumes sold posting an increase of 3.1% EBITDA: €12.3 mil. increased by 5.4%, vs Q1 2023

increased by 5.4%, vs Q1 2023 Earnings before Taxes (EBT): € 5.0 mil.

Low Net Debt: €17.5 mil., including time deposits of €13,7 mil.

THRACE GROUP announces the financial results for the first quarter 2024.

First quarter 2024 Financial Results

The Group EBITDA of the first quarter amounted to €12.3 million, increased by 5.4%, compared to the EBITDA of €11.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly a result of the higher volumes sold by 3.1%, but also due to the improvement of the product mix, resulting also in the improvement of the EBITDA margin.

The Group's turnover amounted to €88.3 million, while in the first quarter of 2023 turnover had settled at €93.0 million. Despite the increase in volumes sold, the variation in 2024 is a result of the relative drop in the average sales prices.

The increase in the level of EBITDA profitability is clearly a positive development, given the challenging conditions in the markets and economies, especially in Central Europe and the United Kingdom, to which the Group is significantly exposed, demonstrating the Group's effectiveness as well as its potential for further improving profitability.

Regarding the liquidity levels of the Group, Group's Net Debt amounted to €17.5 million, including the time deposits of €13.7 million, posting a slight increase compared to the end of 2023 (Net Debt at the end of 2023: €16.3 million), despite the seasonality, which historically results into higher working capital needs for the first quarter. The low level of Net Debt demonstrates the strong financial position of the Group, the quality of the customer portfolio, as well as the Group's ability to continue implementing investments while keeping its Net Debt at relatively low levels.

At the same time, the Group's investment plan implementation, amounting to €30 million on a cash basis, progresses smoothly, by investing mainly in the Group's production facilities in Greece and abroad with regard

