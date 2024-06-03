www.thracegroup.gr

PRESS RELEASE

Monday, June 3, 2024

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024

Increased volumes sold (+3,1%) and EBITDA (+5,4%)

Continuation of investments in Greece and Europe

First quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Turnover: €88.3 mil. with volumes sold posting an increase of 3.1%
  • EBITDA: €12.3 mil. increased by 5.4%, vs Q1 2023
  • Earnings before Taxes (EBT): € 5.0 mil.
  • Low Net Debt: €17.5 mil., including time deposits of €13,7 mil.

THRACE GROUP announces the financial results for the first quarter 2024.

First quarter 2024 Financial Results

The Group EBITDA of the first quarter amounted to €12.3 million, increased by 5.4%, compared to the EBITDA of €11.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly a result of the higher volumes sold by 3.1%, but also due to the improvement of the product mix, resulting also in the improvement of the EBITDA margin.

The Group's turnover amounted to €88.3 million, while in the first quarter of 2023 turnover had settled at €93.0 million. Despite the increase in volumes sold, the variation in 2024 is a result of the relative drop in the average sales prices.

The increase in the level of EBITDA profitability is clearly a positive development, given the challenging conditions in the markets and economies, especially in Central Europe and the United Kingdom, to which the Group is significantly exposed, demonstrating the Group's effectiveness as well as its potential for further improving profitability.

Regarding the liquidity levels of the Group, Group's Net Debt amounted to €17.5 million, including the time deposits of €13.7 million, posting a slight increase compared to the end of 2023 (Net Debt at the end of 2023: €16.3 million), despite the seasonality, which historically results into higher working capital needs for the first quarter. The low level of Net Debt demonstrates the strong financial position of the Group, the quality of the customer portfolio, as well as the Group's ability to continue implementing investments while keeping its Net Debt at relatively low levels.

At the same time, the Group's investment plan implementation, amounting to €30 million on a cash basis, progresses smoothly, by investing mainly in the Group's production facilities in Greece and abroad with regard

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024

to both business segments.

More specifically, the following table depicts the key financial figures from continuing operations of the Group during the first quarter 2024 compared to first quarter 2023:

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (in € thous.)

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

Change (%)

Turnover

88,347

92,996

-5.0%

Gross Profit

20,506

20,656

-0.7%

ΕΒΙΤ

6,077

5,999

1.3%

EBITDA

12,279

11,654

5.4%

EBT

4,963

5,396

-8.0%

Earnings after Taxes

3,380

3,915

-13.7%

Earnings after Taxes and Non-Controlling Interests

3,183

3,788

-16.0%

Basic Earnings per Share (in €)

0.0741

0.0881

-15.9%

Prospects of the Group

At the start of the second quarter of the year 2024, both markets and economies have been characterized by trends and conditions which are relatively comparable to the ones of the first quarter. Inflation remains relatively stable, interest rates are being held constantly high, whereas prices of raw and auxiliary materials have followed a slight downward trend mainly due to the relatively low demand.

For the first half of 2024, it is estimated that the Group's operational profitability (EBITDA), in absolute numbers, will range at comparable or slightly improved levels, compared to the first half of the previous year.

With regard to the Group's annual profitability for the year 2024, the Management estimates that, despite the high uncertainty about the course of the global economy and of Europe in particular, the Group's EBITDA profitability for the year 2024 is expected to fluctuate at higher levels than the previous year. However, even if the Company does not revise its initial annual targets, the recent crisis in the Middle East creates new conditions of uncertainty, the effects of which are impossible to determine at the given time. Therefore any estimate in terms of the Group's annual profitability is highly precarious.

For further clarifications or information regarding the present release, please refer to the Department of Investor Relations and Corporate Announcements, tel,: + 30 210-9875081.

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024

ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP - FIRST QUARTER 2024 (in € thousand)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change (%)

Turnover

88,347

92,996

-5.0%

Gross Profit

20,506

20,656

-0.7%

Gross Profit Margin

23.2%

22.2%

Other Operating Income

705

520

35.6%

Sales & Distribution Expenses

9,890

9,811

0.8%

As % of Turnover

11.2%

10.5%

Administrative Expenses

4,166

4,334

-3.9%

As % of Turnover

4.7%

4.7%

Research & Development Expenses

662

650

1.8%

As % of Turnover

0.7%

0.7%

Other Operating Expenses

458

441

3.9%

Other Gains / (Losses)

42

59

-28.8%

ΕΒΙΤ

6,077

5,999

1.3%

EBIT Margin

6.9%

6.5%

EBITDA

12,279

11,654

5.4%

EBITDA Margin

13.9%

12.5%

Financial Cost (Net)

-833

-564

47.7%

Earnings / (Losses) from Companies consolidated with the

Equity Method

-281

-39

620.5%

EBT

4,963

5,396

-8.0%

EBT Margin

5.6%

5.8%

Income Tax

1,583

1,481

6.9%

Earnings after Taxes

3,380

3,915

-13.7%

Earnings after Taxes Margin

3.8%

4.2%

Earnings after Taxes and Non-Controlling Interests

3,183

3,788

-16.0%

Earnings after Taxes and Non-Controlling Interests Margin

3.6%

4.1%

Earnings per Share (in Euro)

0.0741

0.0881

-15.9%

01/01/2024-

01/01/2023-

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31/03/2024

31/03/2023

Cash flows from operating activities

8,790

14,894

Cash flows from investing activities

(10,340)

(4,614)

Cash flows from financing activities

2,573

(7,729)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,023

2,551

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

27,801

39,610

Effect from changes in foreign exchange rates on cash reserves

157

156

Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period

28,981

42,317

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31/03/2024

31/12/2023

Change (%)

Property, Plant & Equipment

183,074

177,670

3.0%

Right-of-use Assets

3,020

3,154

-4.2%

Investment Property

113

113

0.0%

Intangible Assets

10,220

10,316

-0.9%

Investments in Joint Ventures

19,222

20,475

-6.1%

Net benefit from funded defined benefit plans

8,515

9,533

-10.7%

Other Long-term Receivables

159

138

15.2%

Deferred Tax Assets

350

326

7.4%

Total Fixed Assets

224,673

221,725

1.3%

Inventories

76,703

72,003

6.5%

Income Tax Prepaid

1,026

956

7.3%

Trade Receivables

73,327

62,179

17.9%

Other Receivables

24,675

21,523

14.6%

Financial derivative products

0

77

Cash & Cash Equivalents

28,981

27,801

4.2%

Total Current Assets

204,712

184,539

10.9%

TOTAL ASSETS

429,385

406,264

5.7%

TOTAL EQUITY

280,755

277,054

1.3%

Long-term Debt

26,793

27,790

-3.6%

Liabilities from Leases

1,825

1,885

-3.2%

Provisions for Employee Benefits

1,739

1,658

4.9%

Deferred Tax Liabilities

7,681

7,910

-2.9%

Other Long-term Liabilities

506

518

-2.3%

Total Long-term Liabilities

38,544

39,761

-3.1%

Short-term Debt

30,465

26,555

14.7%

Liabilities from Leases

1,045

1,140

-8.3%

Income Tax

3,467

1,914

81.1%

Suppliers

51,087

38,462

32.8%

Other Short-term Liabilities

23,985

21,378

12.2%

Financial derivative products

37

0

Total Short-term Liabilities

110,086

89,449

23.1%

TOTAL LIABILITIES

148,630

129,210

15.0%

TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES

429,385

406,264

5.7%

FINANCIAL RESULTS PER BUSINESS SEGMENT

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF FIRST QUARTER 2024

Sector

Technical Fabrics

Packaging

Other

Intra-Segment

Eliminations

Group

(Amounts

Q1

Q1

%

Q1

Q1

%

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

Q1

in€thous,)

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Turnover

57,525

64,735

-11.1%

33,304

31,625

5.3%

1,424

1,400

-3,906

-4,764

88,347

92,996

Gross

11,243

13,114

-14.3%

9,210

7,370

25.0%

3

29

50

143

20,506

20,656

Profit

Gross

Profit

19.5%

20.3%

27.7%

23.3%

0.2%

2.1%

-

-

23.2%

22.2%

Margin

Total

5,695

6,647

-14.3%

6,791

5,225

30.0%

-135

-231

-72

13

12,279

11,654

EBITDA

EBITDA

9.9%

10.3%

20.4%

16.5%

-9.5%

-

-

-

13.9%

12.5%

Margin

16.5%

  • Note

Alternative Performance Measures (APM):During the description of the developments and the performance of the Group, ratios such as the EBIT and the EBITDA are utilized.

EBIT (The indicator of earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the taxes): The EBIT serves the

better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover minus Cost of Sales plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses, before the financial and investment activities and taxes, The EBIT margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBIT by the turnover.

EBITDA (The indicator of operating earnings before the financial and investment activities as well as the depreciation, amortization, impairment and taxes): The EBITDA also serves the better analysis of the Group's operating results and is calculated as follows: Turnover minus Cost of Sales plus other operating income minus the total operating expenses before the depreciation of fixed assets, the amortization of grants and impairments, as well as before the financial and investment activities, and before taxes, The EBITDA margin (%) is calculated by dividing the EBITDA by the turnover.

ΕΒΙΤDA Margin: It is calculated as the ratio of ΕΒΙΤDA to total Turnover.

