ANNOUNCEMENT

Thursday, 30 May 2024

Release Date of the interim Financial Statements

of the first quarter of 2024

The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING COMPANY COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" with the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A." (hereafter "the Company"), informs the investor community that the interim Financial Statements of the first quarter of 2024, as well as the relevant Press Release will be published on Monday, June 3, 2024, before the opening of the Athens Exchange trading session and will be available on the Company's website (www.thracegroup.gr), as well as on Athens Exchange website (www.athexgroup.gr).

