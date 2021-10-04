Log in
    TDUP   US88556E1029

THREDUP INC.

(TDUP)
ThredUp : Fashion rental company Rent the Runway discloses drop in revenue in IPO filing

10/04/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fashion rental company Rent the Runway on Monday made public its paperwork for a U.S. stock market flotation, joining a bunch of retailers looking to cash in on the record boom in capital markets since last year.

In its filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1468327/000119312521291103/d194411ds1.htm#tx194411_10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Brooklyn, New York-based company disclosed a near 39% drop in revenue for the fiscal year 2020.

Rent the Runway, which was founded in 2009, lets users rent clothes and shop second-hand merchandise from over 750 designer brands. It had confidentially filed for a listing in July.

The company reported 2020 revenue of $157.5 million, down from $256.9 million a year earlier. Its net loss widened to $171.1 million in the same period, from $153.9 million a year earlier.

The company's top-line also took a hit in the first half of this fiscal year, with revenue down 9% for the six months ended July 31.

Rent the Runway raised funds last year at a valuation of $750 million, below its previous valuation of $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported in June. (https://bloom.bg/3mt348h)

Demand for second-hand clothes has jumped in recent months as customers become increasingly conscious about their carbon footprint, boosting revenues at subscription-based styling service Stitch Fix and online resale shop ThredUp .

Positive investor sentiment and fertile market conditions for new listings also helped other retailers like eyewear company Warby Parker and Roger Federer-backed shoemaker On Holding AG ace their market debuts last month. Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the lead underwriters for the offering. Rent the Runway will list its stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "RENT." (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
