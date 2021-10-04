ThredUp : Fashion rental company Rent the Runway discloses drop in revenue in IPO filing

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fashion rental company Rent the Runway on
Monday made public its paperwork for a U.S. stock market
flotation, joining a bunch of retailers looking to cash in on
the record boom in capital markets since last year.
In its filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1468327/000119312521291103/d194411ds1.htm#tx194411_10
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Brooklyn,
New York-based company disclosed a near 39% drop in revenue for
the fiscal year 2020.
Rent the Runway, which was founded in 2009, lets users rent
clothes and shop second-hand merchandise from over 750 designer
brands. It had confidentially filed for a listing in July.
The company reported 2020 revenue of $157.5 million, down
from $256.9 million a year earlier. Its net loss widened to
$171.1 million in the same period, from $153.9 million a year
earlier.
The company's top-line also took a hit in the first half of
this fiscal year, with revenue down 9% for the six months ended
July 31.
Rent the Runway raised funds last year at a valuation of
$750 million, below its previous valuation of $1 billion,
Bloomberg News reported in June. (https://bloom.bg/3mt348h)
Demand for second-hand clothes has jumped in recent months
as customers become increasingly conscious about their carbon
footprint, boosting revenues at subscription-based styling
service Stitch Fix and online resale shop ThredUp
.
Positive investor sentiment and fertile market conditions
for new listings also helped other retailers like eyewear
company Warby Parker and Roger Federer-backed shoemaker
On Holding AG ace their market debuts last month.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the lead
underwriters for the offering. Rent the Runway will list its
stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "RENT."
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)