ThredUp : J.Crew Unveils Resale Program Enabled by thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service®

Resale program allows customers to purchase secondhand items directly through its website and resell gently used clothing for J.Crew shopping credit.

January 17, 2023 (New York and Oakland, Calif.) - J.Crew andthredUP(NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced a 360-resale program that gives J.Crew customers the opportunity to shop secondhand products directly through its website and resell apparel for J.Crew shopping credit. J.Crew will utilize thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which allows J.Crew to plug into thredUP's proprietary operating platform and deliver a scalable, secondhand shopping experience to its customers. With more than a decade of innovation and operational expertise, thredUP powers resale for some of the world's largest retail brands.

"We are excited to kick off the year by offering our customers a new way to bring circularity to their wardrobes. Our partnership with thredUP is an innovative shopping experience that shines a light on J.Crew's dedication to quality and timeless style as well as our commitment to our planet and its people," said Liz Hershfield, Head of Sustainability at J.Crew Group. "thredUP was the perfect partner to help build our program, and we look forward to offering our customers a new way to shop."

Starting on January 17, 2023, J.Crew customers can shop a broad selection of secondhand items from J.Crew online at jcrew.thredup.com. They can also earn J.Crew shopping credit for their gently-worn items. To participate, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from jcrew.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women's and kid's items from any brand in their closet, and ship it to thredUP for free. For items that sell on thredUP, customers receive J.Crew shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store at J.Crew.

"J.Crew has built a beloved fashion brand with its classic take on workwear, occasion wear and everything in between," said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. "J.Crew's on-trend yet classic pieces and attainable price points make it optimized for the resale market. It comes at no surprise that J.Crew performs incredibly well in the secondhand market, and we are excited to help the company tap into that success with a new shopping experience that will reach even more customers."

For more information about J.Crew's resale program enabled by thredUP's RaaS, please visit jcrew.thredup.com.