    TDUP   US88556E1029

THREDUP INC.

(TDUP)
02:58:41 2023-01-17 pm EST
2.095 USD   +7.99%
ThredUp : J.Crew Unveils Resale Program Enabled by thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service®

01/17/2023 | 02:20pm EST
Resale program allows customers to purchase secondhand items directly through its website and resell gently used clothing for J.Crew shopping credit.

January 17, 2023 (New York and Oakland, Calif.) - J.Crew andthredUP(NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced a 360-resale program that gives J.Crew customers the opportunity to shop secondhand products directly through its website and resell apparel for J.Crew shopping credit. J.Crew will utilize thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which allows J.Crew to plug into thredUP's proprietary operating platform and deliver a scalable, secondhand shopping experience to its customers. With more than a decade of innovation and operational expertise, thredUP powers resale for some of the world's largest retail brands.

"We are excited to kick off the year by offering our customers a new way to bring circularity to their wardrobes. Our partnership with thredUP is an innovative shopping experience that shines a light on J.Crew's dedication to quality and timeless style as well as our commitment to our planet and its people," said Liz Hershfield, Head of Sustainability at J.Crew Group. "thredUP was the perfect partner to help build our program, and we look forward to offering our customers a new way to shop."

Starting on January 17, 2023, J.Crew customers can shop a broad selection of secondhand items from J.Crew online at jcrew.thredup.com. They can also earn J.Crew shopping credit for their gently-worn items. To participate, customers can generate a prepaid shipping label from jcrew.thredup.com, fill any shippable box or bag with women's and kid's items from any brand in their closet, and ship it to thredUP for free. For items that sell on thredUP, customers receive J.Crew shopping credit that can be used both online and in-store at J.Crew.

"J.Crew has built a beloved fashion brand with its classic take on workwear, occasion wear and everything in between," said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP. "J.Crew's on-trend yet classic pieces and attainable price points make it optimized for the resale market. It comes at no surprise that J.Crew performs incredibly well in the secondhand market, and we are excited to help the company tap into that success with a new shopping experience that will reach even more customers."

For more information about J.Crew's resale program enabled by thredUP's RaaS, please visit jcrew.thredup.com.

About J.Crew Group

J.Crew Group is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer of women's, men's, and children's apparel, shoes, and accessories. As of April 1, 2021, the Company operates 127 J.Crew retail stores, 153 Madewell stores, and 170 J.Crew Factory stores in nearly every state in the United States, and also maintains J.Crew, Madewell, and J.Crew Factory websites. For more information visit jcrew.com, madewell.comand jcrewfactory.com.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP's Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 137 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Disclaimer

ThredUp Inc. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 19:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
