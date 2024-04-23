ThredUp Inc. provides online resale platforms for apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Company's custom-built operating platform consists of distributed processing infrastructure, software and systems and data science expertise. Its operating platform is the foundation for its managed marketplace where the Company has bridged online and offline technology to make the buying and selling of tens of millions of items simple. The marketplaces the Company has built enable buyers in the United States and in Europe to browse and purchase resale items for primarily apparel, shoes and accessories across a range of price points. Buyers get shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. In addition to the Company's core marketplace, various brands and retailers are using its resale-as-a-service (RaaS) offering, which allows them to conveniently offer a scalable closet clean out service and/or resale shop to their customers.

Sector Internet Services