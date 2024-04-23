April 22, 2024 (Oakland, Calif. and New York) - Veda, who offers the perfect leather jacket with a focus on fit and leather of the highest quality, announced a Clean Out resale program that allows customers to resell gently-worn items for Veda shopping credit. The program is powered by ThredUp's Resale-as-a-Service® (RaaS®), which enables the world's leading fashion brands and retailers to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. Veda joins more than 50 other brands [...]
