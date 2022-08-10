Three Acre Farms : Interim Financial statments for the six months ended 30th June 2022

QUARTERLY REVIEW for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022

The Group's revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was Rs.1,818.0 Mn compared to Rs.779.0 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.1,039.0 Mn or 133%. The Group's revenue for the first half of 2022 was Rs.3,417.6 Mn compared to Rs.1,595.3 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.1,822.3 Mn or 114%.

The Group reported a total comprehensive income of Rs.168.1 Mn for the second quarter of 2022 compared to Rs.127.1 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.41.0 Mn or 32%. The Group reported a total comprehensive income of Rs.378.8 Mn for the first half of 2022 compared to Rs.419.5 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.40.7 Mn or 10%.

The Group reported a growth in revenue mainly due to the higher prices for Broiler Day Old Chicks (DOCs) and Live Broiler Birds. However, the demand for Layer DOCs continued to be affected by the farmers' discontinuation of their operations to cut losses due to the unavailability of feed at affordable prices. The hyperinflationary environment in the country increased the production and overhead costs for the Group, which caused the decline in the profits for the first six months of the year. In light of the prevailing economic uncertainties and fuel crisis, the demand for DOCs is expected to further weaken affecting sales and profitability of the Breeder operations.

The Company and the Group have adhered to the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022.

There have been no other events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the interim financial statements.

