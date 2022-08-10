Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Three Acre Farms PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAFL.N0000   LK0236N00006

THREE ACRE FARMS PLC

(TAFL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
163.00 LKR   +1.88%
05/11Three Acre Farms PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25THREE ACRE FARMS : Annual Report 2021
PU
02/24Three Acre Farms PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Three Acre Farms : Interim Financial statments for the six months ended 30th June 2022

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THREE ACRE FARMS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

QUARTERLY REVIEW for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022

The Group's revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was Rs.1,818.0 Mn compared to Rs.779.0 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.1,039.0 Mn or 133%. The Group's revenue for the first half of 2022 was Rs.3,417.6 Mn compared to Rs.1,595.3 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.1,822.3 Mn or 114%.

The Group reported a total comprehensive income of Rs.168.1 Mn for the second quarter of 2022 compared to Rs.127.1 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.41.0 Mn or 32%. The Group reported a total comprehensive income of Rs.378.8 Mn for the first half of 2022 compared to Rs.419.5 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.40.7 Mn or 10%.

The Group reported a growth in revenue mainly due to the higher prices for Broiler Day Old Chicks (DOCs) and Live Broiler Birds. However, the demand for Layer DOCs continued to be affected by the farmers' discontinuation of their operations to cut losses due to the unavailability of feed at affordable prices. The hyperinflationary environment in the country increased the production and overhead costs for the Group, which caused the decline in the profits for the first six months of the year. In light of the prevailing economic uncertainties and fuel crisis, the demand for DOCs is expected to further weaken affecting sales and profitability of the Breeder operations.

The Company and the Group have adhered to the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022.

There have been no other events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the interim financial statements.

(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria

Non-Executive Independent Chairman

(Sgd.) S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited

Secretaries

Interim Financial Statements

Three Acre Farms PLC | 2

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands

Group

Group

Company

For the three months ended 30 June

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Revenue

1,817,985

778,954

133%

1,663,432

632,424

Cost of sales

(549,277)

199%

(1,641,142)

(1,527,616)

(451,923)

Gross profit

176,843

229,677

(23%)

135,816

180,501

Other operating expenses

(26,328)

(21,947)

20%

(16,367)

(16,981)

Selling and distribution expenses

(3,921)

(3,611)

9%

(3,921)

(3,611)

Administrative expenses

(8,807)

(9,186)

(4%)

(6,786)

(7,231)

Operating profit

137,787

194,933

(29%)

108,742

152,678

Interest income

45,052

36,303

24%

50,730

30,247

Net finance (costs) / income

(3,950)

3,813

NM

(4,106)

3,582

Profit before tax

178,889

235,049

(24%)

155,366

186,507

Taxation

(10,813)

(107,975)

(90%)

(10,900)

(110,840)

Profit for the period

168,076

127,074

32%

144,466

75,667

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

168,076

127,074

32%

144,466

75,667

Profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

168,076

127,074

-

144,466

75,667

168,076

127,074

-

144,466

75,667

Total comprehensive income attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

168,076

127,074

-

144,466

75,667

168,076

127,074

-

144,466

75,667

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

7.14

5.40

6.14

3.21

Interim Financial Statements

Three Acre Farms PLC | 3

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands

Group

Group

Company

For the six months ended 30 June

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Revenue

3,417,583

1,595,325

114%

3,094,282

1,298,350

Cost of sales

(2,924,112)

(1,059,926)

176%

(2,727,186)

(856,979)

Gross profit

493,471

535,399

(8%)

367,096

441,371

Other operating expenses

(174,257)

(27,455)

535%

(4,207)

(134,296)

Selling and distribution expenses

(7,369)

(5,512)

34%

(7,369)

(5,512)

Administrative expenses

(18,380)

(17,763)

3%

(14,337)

(14,356)

Operating profit

293,465

484,669

(39%)

211,094

417,296

Interest income

116,886

74,194

58%

107,782

61,422

Net finance (costs) / income

(3,603)

19,132

NM

(3,934)

18,655

Profit before tax

406,748

577,995

(30%)

314,942

497,373

Taxation

(27,940)

(158,514)

(82%)

(24,487)

(156,380)

Profit for the period

378,808

419,481

(10%)

290,455

340,993

Other comprehensive income for the period,

net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

378,808

419,481

(10%)

290,455

340,993

Profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

378,808

419,481

-

290,455

340,993

378,808

419,481

290,455

340,993

Total comprehensive income attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

378,808

419,481

-

290,455

340,993

378,808

419,481

-

290,455

340,993

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

16.09

17.82

12.34

14.48

Interim Financial Statements

Three Acre Farms PLC | 4

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands

Group

Company

As at

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,267,594

1,217,550

1,006,960

949,327

Right-of-use assets

3,572

4,763

6,697

8,931

Investment in subsidiary companies

-

-

-

-

Biological assets

469,831

540,229

371,612

435,920

Total non-current assets

1,740,997

1,762,542

1,385,269

1,394,178

Current assets

Biological assets

36,103

17,143

31,866

13,706

Inventories

485,519

169,766

465,954

147,871

Trade and other receivables

112,102

60,387

99,262

50,445

Amount due from related companies

2,005,335

211,368

1,242,377

450,733

Cash and cash equivalents

2,139,809

4,056,173

2,133,520

3,144,612

Total current assets

4,778,868

4,514,837

3,972,979

3,807,367

Total assets

6,519,865

6,277,379

5,358,248

5,201,545

Equity

Stated capital

623,604

623,604

623,604

623,604

Retained earnings

4,900,459

4,757,101

3,971,237

3,916,232

Total equity

5,524,063

5,380,705

4,594,841

4,539,836

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

165,840

165,840

128,029

128,029

Lease liabilities

964

2,067

1,808

3,876

Employee benefits

31,727

30,107

29,893

28,393

Total non-current liabilities

198,531

198,014

159,730

160,298

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

775,838

679,070

581,750

481,151

Lease liabilities

3,540

3,738

6,637

7,010

Amount due to related companies

17,893

15,852

15,290

13,250

Total current liabilities

797,271

698,660

603,677

501,411

Total liabilities

995,802

896,674

763,407

661,709

Total equity and liabilities

6,519,865

6,277,379

5,358,248

5,201,545

Net asset per share (Rs.)

234.62

228.53

195.15

192.82

(Sgd.) K.A.R.S.Perera

General Manager

(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria

(Sgd.) Dr. Prathap Ramanujam

Non-Executive Independent Chairman

Non-Executive Independent Director

Interim Financial Statements

Three Acre Farms PLC | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Three Acre Farms plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THREE ACRE FARMS PLC
05/11Three Acre Farms PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/25THREE ACRE FARMS : Annual Report 2021
PU
02/24Three Acre Farms PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
02/24Three Acre Farms PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Three Acre Farms PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2021Three Acre Farms plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Three Acre Farms plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
2021Three Acre Farms PLC Declares Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2020,..
CI
2021Three Acre Farms plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
2021Three Acre Farms PLC Announces Executive Changes, Effective 1 November 2020
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 4 870 M - -
Net income 2021 958 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 3 838 M 10,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 456
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart THREE ACRE FARMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Three Acre Farms PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akram Ansar Assistant General Manager-Finance
Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Zhen Jie Li Assistant General Manager-Technical
Waruna B. Jayathilaka Assistant GM-Human Resource & Administration
Prathap Ramanujam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THREE ACRE FARMS PLC-45.71%11
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-21.80%3 482
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.17.24%2 651
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.40.98%2 552
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED-13.14%788
MHP SE-38.50%417