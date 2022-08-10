Three Acre Farms : Interim Financial statments for the six months ended 30th June 2022
08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
THREE ACRE FARMS PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
QUARTERLY REVIEW for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022
The Group's revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was Rs.1,818.0 Mn compared to Rs.779.0 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.1,039.0 Mn or 133%. The Group's revenue for the first half of 2022 was Rs.3,417.6 Mn compared to Rs.1,595.3 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.1,822.3 Mn or 114%.
The Group reported a total comprehensive income of Rs.168.1 Mn for the second quarter of 2022 compared to Rs.127.1 Mn during the same quarter of 2021, representing an increase of Rs.41.0 Mn or 32%. The Group reported a total comprehensive income of Rs.378.8 Mn for the first half of 2022 compared to Rs.419.5 Mn during the first half of 2021, representing a decrease of Rs.40.7 Mn or 10%.
The Group reported a growth in revenue mainly due to the higher prices for Broiler Day Old Chicks (DOCs) and Live Broiler Birds. However, the demand for Layer DOCs continued to be affected by the farmers' discontinuation of their operations to cut losses due to the unavailability of feed at affordable prices. The hyperinflationary environment in the country increased the production and overhead costs for the Group, which caused the decline in the profits for the first six months of the year. In light of the prevailing economic uncertainties and fuel crisis, the demand for DOCs is expected to further weaken affecting sales and profitability of the Breeder operations.
The Company and the Group have adhered to the Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2022.
There have been no other events subsequent to the interim period which require disclosure in the interim financial statements.
(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria
Non-Executive Independent Chairman
(Sgd.) S S P Corporate Services (Private) Limited
Secretaries
Interim Financial Statements
Three Acre Farms PLC | 2
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands
Group
Group
Company
For the three months ended 30 June
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Revenue
1,817,985
778,954
133%
1,663,432
632,424
Cost of sales
(549,277)
199%
(1,641,142)
(1,527,616)
(451,923)
Gross profit
176,843
229,677
(23%)
135,816
180,501
Other operating expenses
(26,328)
(21,947)
20%
(16,367)
(16,981)
Selling and distribution expenses
(3,921)
(3,611)
9%
(3,921)
(3,611)
Administrative expenses
(8,807)
(9,186)
(4%)
(6,786)
(7,231)
Operating profit
137,787
194,933
(29%)
108,742
152,678
Interest income
45,052
36,303
24%
50,730
30,247
Net finance (costs) / income
(3,950)
3,813
NM
(4,106)
3,582
Profit before tax
178,889
235,049
(24%)
155,366
186,507
Taxation
(10,813)
(107,975)
(90%)
(10,900)
(110,840)
Profit for the period
168,076
127,074
32%
144,466
75,667
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
168,076
127,074
32%
144,466
75,667
Profit attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
168,076
127,074
-
144,466
75,667
168,076
127,074
-
144,466
75,667
Total comprehensive income attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
168,076
127,074
-
144,466
75,667
168,076
127,074
-
144,466
75,667
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
7.14
5.40
6.14
3.21
Interim Financial Statements
Three Acre Farms PLC | 3
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands
Group
Group
Company
For the six months ended 30 June
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Revenue
3,417,583
1,595,325
114%
3,094,282
1,298,350
Cost of sales
(2,924,112)
(1,059,926)
176%
(2,727,186)
(856,979)
Gross profit
493,471
535,399
(8%)
367,096
441,371
Other operating expenses
(174,257)
(27,455)
535%
(4,207)
(134,296)
Selling and distribution expenses
(7,369)
(5,512)
34%
(7,369)
(5,512)
Administrative expenses
(18,380)
(17,763)
3%
(14,337)
(14,356)
Operating profit
293,465
484,669
(39%)
211,094
417,296
Interest income
116,886
74,194
58%
107,782
61,422
Net finance (costs) / income
(3,603)
19,132
NM
(3,934)
18,655
Profit before tax
406,748
577,995
(30%)
314,942
497,373
Taxation
(27,940)
(158,514)
(82%)
(24,487)
(156,380)
Profit for the period
378,808
419,481
(10%)
290,455
340,993
Other comprehensive income for the period,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
378,808
419,481
(10%)
290,455
340,993
Profit attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
378,808
419,481
-
290,455
340,993
378,808
419,481
290,455
340,993
Total comprehensive income attributable to :
Equity holders of the parent
378,808
419,481
-
290,455
340,993
378,808
419,481
-
290,455
340,993
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
16.09
17.82
12.34
14.48
Interim Financial Statements
Three Acre Farms PLC | 4
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
All amounts in Sri Lankan Rupees thousands
Group
Company
As at
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,267,594
1,217,550
1,006,960
949,327
Right-of-use assets
3,572
4,763
6,697
8,931
Investment in subsidiary companies
-
-
-
-
Biological assets
469,831
540,229
371,612
435,920
Total non-current assets
1,740,997
1,762,542
1,385,269
1,394,178
Current assets
Biological assets
36,103
17,143
31,866
13,706
Inventories
485,519
169,766
465,954
147,871
Trade and other receivables
112,102
60,387
99,262
50,445
Amount due from related companies
2,005,335
211,368
1,242,377
450,733
Cash and cash equivalents
2,139,809
4,056,173
2,133,520
3,144,612
Total current assets
4,778,868
4,514,837
3,972,979
3,807,367
Total assets
6,519,865
6,277,379
5,358,248
5,201,545
Equity
Stated capital
623,604
623,604
623,604
623,604
Retained earnings
4,900,459
4,757,101
3,971,237
3,916,232
Total equity
5,524,063
5,380,705
4,594,841
4,539,836
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
165,840
165,840
128,029
128,029
Lease liabilities
964
2,067
1,808
3,876
Employee benefits
31,727
30,107
29,893
28,393
Total non-current liabilities
198,531
198,014
159,730
160,298
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
775,838
679,070
581,750
481,151
Lease liabilities
3,540
3,738
6,637
7,010
Amount due to related companies
17,893
15,852
15,290
13,250
Total current liabilities
797,271
698,660
603,677
501,411
Total liabilities
995,802
896,674
763,407
661,709
Total equity and liabilities
6,519,865
6,277,379
5,358,248
5,201,545
Net asset per share (Rs.)
234.62
228.53
195.15
192.82
(Sgd.) K.A.R.S.Perera
General Manager
(Sgd.) Wickrema Senaka Weerasooria
(Sgd.) Dr. Prathap Ramanujam
Non-Executive Independent Chairman
Non-Executive Independent Director
Interim Financial Statements
Three Acre Farms PLC | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Three Acre Farms plc published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:41 UTC.