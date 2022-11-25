Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Three Valley Copper Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVC   CA88576E1088

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP.

(TVC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:20 2022-11-25 pm EST
0.0350 CAD   +16.67%
05:01pThree Valley Copper Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results
GL
05:00pThree Valley Copper Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results
AQ
09/30Three Valley Copper Says Awaits Chile Court Decision on Creditor Protection for MTV Property, Details Defaults
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Three Valley Copper Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

11/25/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. ("TVC" or the "Company") today announced its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company is focused on its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles SpA ("MTV"). Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available at www.threevalleycopper.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Source: Three Valley Copper Corp.


All news about THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP.
05:01pThree Valley Copper Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results
GL
05:00pThree Valley Copper Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results
AQ
09/30Three Valley Copper Says Awaits Chile Court Decision on Creditor Protection for MTV Pro..
MT
09/30Three Valley Copper Provides Corporate Update
GL
09/30Three Valley Copper Provides Corporate Update
GL
09/30Three Valley Copper Provides Corporate Update
CI
08/29Three Valley Copper Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
08/27Three Valley Copper : TVC June 30, 2022 Financial Statements
PU
08/27Three Valley Copper : TVC June 30, 2022 MD&A
PU
08/26Three Valley Copper Warns It May Run Out of Cash Next Month
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 32,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 58,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,53 M 2,52 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Three Valley Copper Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael S. Staresinic President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian M. MacNeily Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Terrence Allan Lyons Independent Chairman
Larry Joe Phillips Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lenard F. Boggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP.-82.35%3
ANTOFAGASTA PLC1.64%16 265
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.2.91%16 057
VEDANTA LIMITED-8.88%14 124
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-20.63%10 344
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.26%6 819