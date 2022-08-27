Log in
    TVC   CA88576E1088

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP.

(TVC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:10 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
Three Valley Copper : TVC June 30, 2022 Financial Statements

08/27/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Three Valley Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars)

Notice to Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Three Valley Copper Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Three Valley Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Unaudited - Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars except per share amounts and number of outstanding shares

Note

Jun. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,809

$

13,656

Restricted cash

439

556

Trade and other receivables

841

1,705

Inventories

4

4,961

16,739

Prepaids and other current assets

1,339

1,528

Portfolio investments

740

2,101

Total current assets

15,129

36,285

Non-current portion of inventory

4

13,667

9,008

Mineral properties, plant and equipment

5, 12

65,610

59,733

Exploration and evaluation asset

930

930

Intangible assets

1,026

1,160

Other

794

856

82,027

71,687

Total assets

$

97,156

$

107,972

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6

$

19,820

$

18,207

Deferred revenue

1,443

2,940

Current portion of loans and borrowings

7

76,826

74,251

Total current liabilities

98,089

95,398

Loans and borrowings

7

189

218

Reclamation and other closure provisions

4,385

4,438

Other non-current liabilities

975

1,740

5,549

6,396

Total liabilities

103,638

101,794

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

321,787

Capital stock

8b

321,787

Common share purchase warrants

8c

4,275

10,301

Contributed surplus

7,923

1,880

Deficit

(300,531)

(288,632)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,686)

(37,582)

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

(4,232)

7,754

Non-controlling interest

(2,250)

(1,576)

(6,482)

6,178

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

97,156

$

107,972

Accounting Policies and Going Concern

2

Contingencies and Commitments

13

Approved by the Board of Directors

(signed) "Terrence Lyons"

(signed) "Lenard F. Boggio"

Chairman

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Three Valley Copper Corp. June 30, 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Three Valley Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars except per share amounts and number of outstanding shares

Note

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2021

Revenue

9

$

8,154

$

7,511

$

19,032

$

14,511

Cost of sales

10

(13,111)

(11,841)

(25,420)

(16,700)

Gross loss

4,957

4,330

6,388

2,189

Expenses

General and administrative expenses

1,131

911

2,164

1,867

Severances expense

2

1,969

-

1,969

-

General exploration and evaluation expense

56

-

231

-

Gain on portfolio investments

-

-

-

(107)

Finance expenses, net

2,762

2,228

5,462

4,440

Other income, net

11

(5,525)

(191)

(3,641)

(456)

Net loss for the period

$

5,350

$

7,278

$

12,573

$

7,933

Net loss attributable to:

Owners of the Company

$

5,066

$

6,022

$

11,899

$

6,284

Non-controlling interests

284

1,256

674

1,649

Net loss for the period

$

5,350

$

7,278

$

12,573

$

7,933

Basic and fully diluted net loss per share

$

0.05

$

0.14

$

0.11

$

0.19

Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period

Basic and fully diluted

112,452,954

51,363,093

112,452,952

42,811,766

Net loss for the period

$

5,350

$

7,278

$

12,573

$

7,933

Other comprehensive (income) loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:

Foreign currency translation differences

207

(372)

104

(434)

Total comprehensive loss

$

5,557

$

6,906

$

12,677

$

7,499

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Owners of the Company

$

5,273

$

5,650

$

12,003

$

5,850

Non-controlling interests

284

1,256

674

1,649

Total comprehensive loss

$

5,557

$

6,906

$

12,677

$

7,499

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Three Valley Copper Corp. June 30, 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Three Valley Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

Unaudited - Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars

Common

Accumulat

Non-

Capital

Share

Treasury

Contributed

ed Other

Total

Purchase

Deficit

Comprehe

Total

controlling

Stock

Warrants

Stock

Surplus

nsive Loss

interest

Equity

Balance - January 1, 2021

$

303,990

$

6,026

$

(101)

$

1,908

$

(247,368)

$

(37,786)

$

26,669

$

(2,021)

$

24,648

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(6,284)

-

(6,284)

(1,649)

(7,933)

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

-

434

434

-

434

Change in non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

(2,158)

-

(2,158)

2,158

-

Shares and warrants issued on bought-deal financings, net of issue

7,708

604

-

-

-

-

8,312

-

8,312

costs

Non-transferrable compensation warrants issued to underwriters

-

80

-

-

-

-

80

-

80

Exercise of warrants

508

(32)

-

(67)

-

-

409

-

409

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

59

-

-

59

-

59

Balance - June 30, 2021

$

312,206

$

6,678

$

(101)

$

1,900

$

(255,810)

$

(37,352)

$

27,521

$

(1,512)

$

26,009

Balance - July 1, 2021

$

312,206

$

6,678

$

(101)

$

1,900

$

(255,810)

$

(37,352)

$

27,521

$

(1,512)

$

26,009

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(31,079)

-

(31,079)

(1,780)

(32,859)

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

-

(230)

(230)

-

(230)

Change in other reserve

-

-

-

20

-

20

-

20

Change in non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

(1,716)

-

(1,716)

1,716

-

Shares and warrants issued on bought-deal financings, net of issue

9,581

3,241

-

-

-

-

12,822

-

12,822

costs

Non-transferrable compensation warrants issued to underwriters

-

382

-

-

-

-

382

-

382

Exercise of warrants

-

-

-

5

-

-

5

-

5

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

29

-

-

29

-

29

Shares released on vesting of equity incentive plan

-

-

101

(74)

(27)

-

-

-

-

Balance - December 31, 2021

$

321,787

$

10,301

$

-

$

1,880

$

(288,632)

$

(37,582)

$

7,754

$

(1,576)

$

6,178

Balance - January 1, 2022

$

321,787

$

10,301

$

-

$

1,880

$

(288,632)

$

(37,582)

$

7,754

$

(1,576)

$

6,178

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(11,899)

-

(11,899)

(674)

(12,573)

Foreign currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

-

(104)

(104)

-

(104)

Expiration of warrants

-

(6,026)

-

6,026

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

17

-

-

17

-

17

Balance - June 30, 2022

$

321,787

$

4,275

$

-

$

7,923

$

(300,531)

$

(37,686)

$

(4,232)

$

(2,250)

$

(6,482)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Three Valley Copper Corp. June 30, 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Three Valley Copper Corp. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2022 14:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
