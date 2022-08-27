Three Valley Copper : TVC June 30, 2022 Financial Statements

Three Valley Copper Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Unaudited - Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars except per share amounts and number of outstanding shares

Note Jun. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,809 $ 13,656 Restricted cash 439 556 Trade and other receivables 841 1,705 Inventories 4 4,961 16,739 Prepaids and other current assets 1,339 1,528 Portfolio investments 740 2,101 Total current assets 15,129 36,285 Non-current portion of inventory 4 13,667 9,008 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 5, 12 65,610 59,733 Exploration and evaluation asset 930 930 Intangible assets 1,026 1,160 Other 794 856 82,027 71,687 Total assets $ 97,156 $ 107,972 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6 $ 19,820 $ 18,207 Deferred revenue 1,443 2,940 Current portion of loans and borrowings 7 76,826 74,251 Total current liabilities 98,089 95,398 Loans and borrowings 7 189 218 Reclamation and other closure provisions 4,385 4,438 Other non-current liabilities 975 1,740 5,549 6,396 Total liabilities 103,638 101,794 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 321,787 Capital stock 8b 321,787 Common share purchase warrants 8c 4,275 10,301 Contributed surplus 7,923 1,880 Deficit (300,531) (288,632) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,686) (37,582) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company (4,232) 7,754 Non-controlling interest (2,250) (1,576) (6,482) 6,178 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 97,156 $ 107,972 Accounting Policies and Going Concern 2 Contingencies and Commitments 13 Approved by the Board of Directors (signed) "Terrence Lyons" (signed) "Lenard F. Boggio" Chairman Director

