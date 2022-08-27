Three Valley Copper : TVC June 30, 2022 Financial Statements
Three Valley Copper Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars)
Notice to Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Three Valley Copper Corp. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Three Valley Copper Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Unaudited - Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars except per share amounts and number of outstanding shares
Note
Jun. 30, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,809
$
13,656
Restricted cash
439
556
Trade and other receivables
841
1,705
Inventories
4
4,961
16,739
Prepaids and other current assets
1,339
1,528
Portfolio investments
740
2,101
Total current assets
15,129
36,285
Non-current portion of inventory
4
13,667
9,008
Mineral properties, plant and equipment
5, 12
65,610
59,733
Exploration and evaluation asset
930
930
Intangible assets
1,026
1,160
Other
794
856
82,027
71,687
Total assets
$
97,156
$
107,972
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6
$
19,820
$
18,207
Deferred revenue
1,443
2,940
Current portion of loans and borrowings
7
76,826
74,251
Total current liabilities
98,089
95,398
Loans and borrowings
7
189
218
Reclamation and other closure provisions
4,385
4,438
Other non-current liabilities
975
1,740
5,549
6,396
Total liabilities
103,638
101,794
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
321,787
Capital stock
8b
321,787
Common share purchase warrants
8c
4,275
10,301
Contributed surplus
7,923
1,880
Deficit
(300,531)
(288,632)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(37,686)
(37,582)
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
(4,232)
7,754
Non-controlling interest
(2,250)
(1,576)
(6,482)
6,178
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
97,156
$
107,972
Accounting Policies and Going Concern
2
Contingencies and Commitments
13
Approved by the Board of Directors
(signed) "Terrence Lyons"
(signed) "Lenard F. Boggio"
Chairman
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three Valley Copper Corp. June 30, 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
3
Three Valley Copper Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars except per share amounts and number of outstanding shares
Note
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2021
Revenue
9
$
8,154
$
7,511
$
19,032
$
14,511
Cost of sales
10
(13,111)
(11,841)
(25,420)
(16,700)
Gross loss
4,957
4,330
6,388
2,189
Expenses
General and administrative expenses
1,131
911
2,164
1,867
Severances expense
2
1,969
-
1,969
-
General exploration and evaluation expense
56
-
231
-
Gain on portfolio investments
-
-
-
(107)
Finance expenses, net
2,762
2,228
5,462
4,440
Other income, net
11
(5,525)
(191)
(3,641)
(456)
Net loss for the period
$
5,350
$
7,278
$
12,573
$
7,933
Net loss attributable to:
Owners of the Company
$
5,066
$
6,022
$
11,899
$
6,284
Non-controlling interests
284
1,256
674
1,649
Net loss for the period
$
5,350
$
7,278
$
12,573
$
7,933
Basic and fully diluted net loss per share
$
0.05
$
0.14
$
0.11
$
0.19
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period
Basic and fully diluted
112,452,954
51,363,093
112,452,952
42,811,766
Net loss for the period
$
5,350
$
7,278
$
12,573
$
7,933
Other comprehensive (income) loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
207
(372)
104
(434)
Total comprehensive loss
$
5,557
$
6,906
$
12,677
$
7,499
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Owners of the Company
$
5,273
$
5,650
$
12,003
$
5,850
Non-controlling interests
284
1,256
674
1,649
Total comprehensive loss
$
5,557
$
6,906
$
12,677
$
7,499
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three Valley Copper Corp. June 30, 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Three Valley Copper Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021
Unaudited - Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars
Common
Accumulat
Non-
Capital
Share
Treasury
Contributed
ed Other
Total
Purchase
Deficit
Comprehe
Total
controlling
Stock
Warrants
Stock
Surplus
nsive Loss
interest
Equity
Balance - January 1, 2021
$
303,990
$
6,026
$
(101)
$
1,908
$
(247,368)
$
(37,786)
$
26,669
$
(2,021)
$
24,648
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(6,284)
-
(6,284)
(1,649)
(7,933)
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
-
434
434
-
434
Change in non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
(2,158)
-
(2,158)
2,158
-
Shares and warrants issued on bought-deal financings, net of issue
7,708
604
-
-
-
-
8,312
-
8,312
costs
Non-transferrable compensation warrants issued to underwriters
-
80
-
-
-
-
80
-
80
Exercise of warrants
508
(32)
-
(67)
-
-
409
-
409
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
59
-
-
59
-
59
Balance - June 30, 2021
$
312,206
$
6,678
$
(101)
$
1,900
$
(255,810)
$
(37,352)
$
27,521
$
(1,512)
$
26,009
Balance - July 1, 2021
$
312,206
$
6,678
$
(101)
$
1,900
$
(255,810)
$
(37,352)
$
27,521
$
(1,512)
$
26,009
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(31,079)
-
(31,079)
(1,780)
(32,859)
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
-
(230)
(230)
-
(230)
Change in other reserve
-
-
-
20
-
20
-
20
Change in non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
(1,716)
-
(1,716)
1,716
-
Shares and warrants issued on bought-deal financings, net of issue
9,581
3,241
-
-
-
-
12,822
-
12,822
costs
Non-transferrable compensation warrants issued to underwriters
-
382
-
-
-
-
382
-
382
Exercise of warrants
-
-
-
5
-
-
5
-
5
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
29
-
-
29
-
29
Shares released on vesting of equity incentive plan
-
-
101
(74)
(27)
-
-
-
-
Balance - December 31, 2021
$
321,787
$
10,301
$
-
$
1,880
$
(288,632)
$
(37,582)
$
7,754
$
(1,576)
$
6,178
Balance - January 1, 2022
$
321,787
$
10,301
$
-
$
1,880
$
(288,632)
$
(37,582)
$
7,754
$
(1,576)
$
6,178
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(11,899)
-
(11,899)
(674)
(12,573)
Foreign currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
-
(104)
(104)
-
(104)
Expiration of warrants
-
(6,026)
-
6,026
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
17
-
-
17
-
17
Balance - June 30, 2022
$
321,787
$
4,275
$
-
$
7,923
$
(300,531)
$
(37,686)
$
(4,232)
$
(2,250)
$
(6,482)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three Valley Copper Corp. June 30, 2022 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
5
