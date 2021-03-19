Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ThreeD Capital Inc.    IDK   CA88581L3039

THREED CAPITAL INC.

(IDK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement with Birchtree Investments Ltd.

03/19/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 10,000,000 common shares of Birchtree Investments Ltd. at a price of $0.05 per share. In consideration, the Company has issued an aggregate of 434,782 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.15 per common share.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 20, 2021.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Jakson Inwentash
Vice President Investments
jinwentash@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 107

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THREED CAPITAL INC.
05:15pThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement with Birchtree ..
GL
03/18ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $350,000 Investment into Windfall Geotek Inc.
GL
03/15ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited February 28, 2021 Net Asset Value Per..
GL
03/12ThreeD Capital Inc. and Joint Actor Acquire Interest in ePlay Digital Inc. an..
GL
03/10ThreeD Capital Inc. and Joint Actor Acquire Controlling Interest of AMPD Vent..
GL
03/10ThreeD Capital Completes $525,000 Investment into AMPD Ventures Inc.
GL
03/10THREED CAPITAL  : Completes $300,000 Investment into ePlay Digital Inc.
AQ
03/10THREED CAPITAL  : ePlay and ThreeD Capital Partner to Expand eSports Universe
AQ
02/26ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Windfall Geotek Inc.
GL
02/22ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares Trading in..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -7,92 M -6,34 M -6,34 M
Net income 2020 -10,5 M -8,42 M -8,42 M
Net Debt 2020 0,33 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 39,3 M 39,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart THREED CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
ThreeD Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheldon Inwentash Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lynn Chapman Chief Financial Officer
Jakson Inwentash Director & Vice President-Investments
Alan Myers Independent Director
Wayne Vance Isaacs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THREED CAPITAL INC.50.70%42
BLACKROCK, INC.0.93%109 745
UBS GROUP AG21.09%54 294
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.12.68%49 735
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.04%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.15.41%39 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ