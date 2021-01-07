ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement with ZeU Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB: IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 600,000 units (the “Units”) of ZeU Technologies Inc. (“ZeU”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit. In consideration, the Company has issued an aggregate of 185,185 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.81 per common share (the “Offering”). Each Unit of ZeU consists of one common share (the “Share”) of ZeU and one share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) of ZeU, with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of two years following the date of issuance.



All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 8, 2021.

