MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ThreeD Capital Inc.    IDK   CA88581L3039

THREED CAPITAL INC.

(IDK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement with ZeU Technologies Inc.

01/07/2021 | 05:01pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB: IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 600,000 units (the “Units”) of ZeU Technologies Inc. (“ZeU”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit. In consideration, the Company has issued an aggregate of 185,185 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.81 per common share (the “Offering”). Each Unit of ZeU consists of one common share (the “Share”) of ZeU and one share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) of ZeU, with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.35 for a period of two years following the date of issuance.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 8, 2021.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Feldman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -7,92 M -6,24 M -6,24 M
Net income 2020 -10,5 M -8,29 M -8,29 M
Net Debt 2020 0,33 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart THREED CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
ThreeD Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheldon Inwentash Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald Morris Feldman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alan Myers Independent Director
Jakson Inwentash Director
Wayne Vance Isaacs Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THREED CAPITAL INC.14.08%21
BLACKROCK, INC.1.86%112 089
UBS GROUP AG6.74%54 142
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-4.86%42 790
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.06%39 885
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-1.52%34 311
