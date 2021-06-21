Log in
    IDK   CA88581L3039

THREED CAPITAL INC.

(IDK)
  Report
ThreeD Capital Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market

06/21/2021 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol “IDKFF”. ThreeD has been upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets. The Company believes that trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors, which will allow more investors to participate in the growth of the Company. ThreeD's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “IDK”.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO stated, “We are very proud to upgrade to the OTCQX Market. This upgrade marks an important milestone in the Company’s history as it is anticipated that this will increase the Company’s exposure within the United Sates and allow more investors to participate in the growth of our Company. In a short period of time, we have built a portfolio with early‐stage investments in highly prospective companies. We are now beginning to see the early phase returns on many of these strategic investments and are excited about increasing our ability to allow American investors the opportunity to participate in ThreeD’s accelerating growth in 2021 and beyond.”

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chapman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -7,92 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net income 2020 -10,5 M -8,47 M -8,47 M
Net Debt 2020 0,33 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,8 M 27,9 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,95x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart THREED CAPITAL INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheldon Inwentash Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lynn Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jakson Inwentash Director & Vice President-Investments
Alan Myers Independent Director
Wayne Vance Isaacs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THREED CAPITAL INC.5.63%28
BLACKROCK, INC.16.53%128 241
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.15.07%73 390
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.48.71%63 971
UBS GROUP AG15.00%54 773
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.25.52%43 107