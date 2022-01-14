Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. ThreeD Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDK   CA88581L3039

THREED CAPITAL INC.

(IDK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.

01/14/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, announces that through a series of transactions ending January 7, 2022 (the “Disposition”), ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash (the “Joint Actor”) disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of AMPD Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “AMPD”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 1.5% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As a result of the Disposition, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and the Joint Actor decreased by 3.9% from the last early warning report filed in which ThreeD, along with the Joint Actor, reported a 17.2% ownership on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of warrants and options held.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 6,250,000 common shares, 7,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of AMPD, representing approximately 7.4% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 15.8% on partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate 3,750,000 common shares and 5,000,000 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 4.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 9.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate 2,500,000 common shares, 2,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of the Company, representing approximately 3.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 6.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of warrants and options held).

Immediately following the Disposition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 4,850,000 common shares, 7,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of AMPD, representing approximately 5.3% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 13.3% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate 2,500,000 common shares and 5,000,000 warrants of the Company, representing approximately 2.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 7.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of the warrants held). The Joint Actor held an aggregate 2,350,000 common shares, 2,500,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of the Company, representing approximately 2.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 6.1% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of warrants and options held).

The Subject Shares were disposed of through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in AMPD at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The aggregate consideration received for the Subject Shares was $543,573, or $0.388 per Subject Share.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
chapman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about THREED CAPITAL INC.
05:44pThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
GL
05:23pThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited December 31, 2021 Net Asset Value Per Share - $..
GL
01/12ThreeD Capital, Founder Inwentash Increase Stake in Bluesky Digital
MT
01/11ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.
GL
2021ThreeD Capital Buys Securities of ZeU Technologies
MT
2021Threed capital inc. announces unaudited november 30, 2021 net asset value per share - $..
AQ
2021ThreeD Capital Reports Unaudited Net Asset Value Per Share of $1.20 at Nov. 30; Down 1...
MT
2021ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Unaudited November 30, 2021 Net Asset Value Per Share - $..
AQ
2021ThreeD Capital Inc. Releases Results For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
GL
2021ThreeD Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,1 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net income 2021 34,7 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net Debt 2021 0,74 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart THREED CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
ThreeD Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sheldon Inwentash Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lynn Chapman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jakson Inwentash Director & Vice President-Investments
Alan Myers Independent Director
Wayne Vance Isaacs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THREED CAPITAL INC.-12.86%23
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.24%131 800
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.49%91 784
BLACKSTONE INC.-8.08%84 556
UBS GROUP AG9.26%67 930
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION9.42%52 564