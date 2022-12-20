Thruvision : 2. FY23 Interim Results – Investor Presentation

Headlines

Interims H1 FY23

Revenue grew 41% to £2.8 million (2022: £2.0 million)

Two strategically important and larger than anticipated orders received from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) worth £8.7 million ($9.7 million @ 1.12).

Despite challenging economic conditions for retailers, Profit Protection product revenue for H1 was unchanged at £1.0 million (H1 2022: £1.0 million) with good order intake since 1 October from a combination of existing and new customers.

The Group's operating loss was £1.9 million (H1 2022: loss of £2.0 million) and gross margin was

49% (H1 2022: 49%). The Group's Adjusted EBITDA loss was £1.6 million (H1 2022: loss of £1.6

million).

Cash balance as at 30 September 2022 was £1.1 million, with cash at 15 December 2022 of £4.3 million.

The Group is currently on track to achieve its objective of breaking even at Adjusted EBITDA this financial year for the first time.