Thruvision : 2. FY23 Interim Results – Investor Presentation

Revenue grew 41% to £2.8 million (2022: £2.0 million)
Two strategically important and larger than anticipated orders received from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) worth £8.7 million ($9.7 million @ 1.12).
Despite challenging economic conditions for retailers, Profit Protection product revenue for H1 was unchanged at £1.0 million (H1 2022: £1.0 million) with good order intake since 1 October from a combination of existing and new customers.
The Group's operating loss was £1.9 million (H1 2022: loss of £2.0 million) and gross margin was
49% (H1 2022: 49%). The Group's Adjusted EBITDA loss was £1.6 million (H1 2022: loss of £1.6
million).
Cash balance as at 30 September 2022 was £1.1 million, with cash at 15 December 2022 of £4.3 million.
The Group is currently on track to achieve its objective of breaking even at Adjusted EBITDA this financial year for the first time.
FY23 H1 Income Statement
Strong growth of 46% in product revenue driven by Customs (CBP) with Profit Protection level.
Income Statement
H1
H1
Change
£ million
FY23
FY22
Revenue
2.8
2.0
+41%
Gross Profit
1.4
1.0
+41%
Gross Margin
49%
49%
-
Adjusted overheads*
(3.2)
(2.8)
(13%)
Depreciation and amortisation
0.3
0.3
+6%
Adjusted EBITDA**
(1.6)
(1.6)
+1%
Excludes Share Option charges
Excludes Share Option charges and depreciation and amortisation
Overhead costs
H1 FY23 update
Continued to invest in PP sales and marketing, and R&D but now at a level where we have critical mass across the business
Inflationary pressures under control
Some one-off costs related to change of CFO and Audit impacted H1
Adjusted overheads*
H1
H1
£ million
FY23
FY22
Engineering
0.9
0.8
Sales & Marketing
1.1
1.0
Property & administration
0.2
0.2
PLC & Management
0.9
0.5
Depreciation and amortisation
0.3
0.3
Foreign exchange
(0.2)
-
Total adjusted overheads*
3.2
2.8
* Excludes Share Option charges
Cashflow
5.4
1.6
£m
2.7
Revenue growth
0.1
up +93% 1.1
0.1
0.1
Gross Profit
Cash
Operating cash
Outflow from
Capex
Lease outflow
>+100%
Cash
Other/FX
at 31 March
outflow pre-
working capital
at 30 Sept 2022
2022 working capital
Adjusted
Receivables increase to 30 September 2022 at £3.8m of which £2.4m from CBPEBITDA*received +22%in Oct/Nov. Inventory increase to support expected orders as well as forward purchase of key components Cash balance as at 15 December 2022 - £4.3m
