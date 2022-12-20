Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thruvision Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DGB   GB00B627R876

THRUVISION GROUP PLC

(DGB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:30 2022-12-20 am EST
22.13 GBX   +0.14%
05:57aThruvision : 2. FY23 Interim Results – Investor Presentation
PU
05:17aThruvision : FY23 Interim Results
PU
12/19FTSE 100 Index Closes Up 0.4% Backed on Oil Stocks, Retailers Dip
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thruvision : 2. FY23 Interim Results – Investor Presentation

12/20/2022 | 05:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thruvision Group plc

Interim Results to 30 September 2022

19 December 2022

Headlines

Interims H1 FY23

Revenue grew 41% to £2.8 million (2022: £2.0 million)

Two strategically important and larger than anticipated orders received from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) worth £8.7 million ($9.7 million @ 1.12).

Despite challenging economic conditions for retailers, Profit Protection product revenue for H1 was unchanged at £1.0 million (H1 2022: £1.0 million) with good order intake since 1 October from a combination of existing and new customers.

The Group's operating loss was £1.9 million (H1 2022: loss of £2.0 million) and gross margin was

49% (H1 2022: 49%). The Group's Adjusted EBITDA loss was £1.6 million (H1 2022: loss of £1.6

million).

Cash balance as at 30 September 2022 was £1.1 million, with cash at 15 December 2022 of £4.3 million.

The Group is currently on track to achieve its objective of breaking even at Adjusted EBITDA this financial year for the first time.

Page 1

FY23 H1 Income Statement

Strong growth of 46% in product revenue driven by Customs (CBP) with Profit Protection level.

Income Statement

H1

H1

Change

£ million

FY23

FY22

Revenue

2.8

2.0

+41%

Gross Profit

1.4

1.0

+41%

Gross Margin

49%

49%

-

Adjusted overheads*

(3.2)

(2.8)

(13%)

Depreciation and amortisation

0.3

0.3

+6%

Adjusted EBITDA**

(1.6)

(1.6)

+1%

  • Excludes Share Option charges
  • Excludes Share Option charges and depreciation and amortisation

Page 2

Overhead costs

H1 FY23 update

Continued to invest in PP sales and marketing, and R&D but now at a level where we have critical mass across the business

Inflationary pressures under control

Some one-off costs related to change of CFO and Audit impacted H1

Adjusted overheads*

H1

H1

£ million

FY23

FY22

Engineering

0.9

0.8

Sales & Marketing

1.1

1.0

Property & administration

0.2

0.2

PLC & Management

0.9

0.5

Depreciation and amortisation

0.3

0.3

Foreign exchange

(0.2)

-

Total adjusted overheads*

3.2

2.8

* Excludes Share Option charges

Page 3

Cashflow

5.4

1.6

£m

2.7

Revenue growth

0.1

up +93% 1.1

0.1

0.1

Gross Profit

Cash

Operating cash

Outflow from

Capex

Lease outflow

>+100%

Cash

Other/FX

at 31 March

outflow pre-

working capital

at 30 Sept 2022

2022 working capital

Adjusted

Receivables increase to 30 September 2022 at £3.8m of which £2.4m from CBPEBITDA*received +22%in Oct/Nov. Inventory increase to support expected orders as well as forward purchase of key components Cash balance as at 15 December 2022 - £4.3m

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thruvision Group plc published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 10:56:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THRUVISION GROUP PLC
05:57aThruvision : 2. FY23 Interim Results – Investor Presentation
PU
05:17aThruvision : FY23 Interim Results
PU
12/19FTSE 100 Index Closes Up 0.4% Backed on Oil Stocks, Retailers Dip
DJ
12/19TRADING UPDATE: Insig AI pretax loss widens; Feedback revenue to jump
AN
12/19Yields on 2Y Gilts, Treasurys Could Indicate Monetary-Policy Directions
DJ
12/19FTSE 100 Rises But Recovery Looks Tepid
DJ
12/19London Stocks Seen Opening Higher
DJ
12/19Earnings Flash (THRU.L) THRUVISION GROUP Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP2.8M
MT
12/19Earnings Flash (THRU.L) THRUVISION GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-1.23
MT
12/19Thruvision Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 12,6 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2023 -1,10 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net cash 2023 4,30 M 5,23 M 5,23 M
P/E ratio 2023 -44,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 32,5 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart THRUVISION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Thruvision Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRUVISION GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,10 GBX
Average target price 40,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Colin Michael Evans Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Chris Mann Finance Director
Victoria Balchin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas Joseph Black Executive Chairman
Richard John Amos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRUVISION GROUP PLC-21.07%40
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.63%46 229
GARMIN LTD.-33.69%17 307
ALLEGION PLC-21.04%9 186
ADT INC.8.56%8 137
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.57%5 123