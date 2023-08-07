Chairman's statement

This was a breakthrough year for the Group where we delivered very strong revenue growth and took a significant step towards sustainable profitability. I am delighted with the excellent progress we made towards our strategic objective of becoming the leading provider of walk-through security technology to the international market.

It was very pleasing to see such strong revenue growth during the year to 31 March 2023. This was based on a combination of adding new customers, often as a result of recommendations from existing users and, equally encouragingly, from those existing customers extending and upgrading their use of our solutions. This supports our long-held view that Thruvision technology adds significant value for our customers which underpins our long-term confidence in the business.

We are now a leader in the development, manufacture and supply of walk-through security technology to the international market. Our systems are used by a growing number of both government and commercial organisations in a variety of security situations, where, typically, large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and cost-effectively for items hidden in their clothing.

Although we have an established product range now in place, we continued to invest in R&D. This paid off with the highly successful launch of our "WalkTHRU" solution, based on our latest AI-driven detection software and developed in close cooperation with NEXT plc, a long-term user and one of our most highly-valued customers. This new offering enables very high numbers of people per hour to be checked for all types of concealed item, allowing NEXT to security screen 100% of staff leaving its Distribution Centre at the end of their shift, thereby maximising deterrence and reducing theft rates. Such capability meets a very clear market need and we are delighted to be unique in the market with such a solution.