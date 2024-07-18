Chairman's statement

The past year has been one of mixed fortunes for Thruvision.

On one hand we failed to build on the record results from the year ending 31 March 2023 ('2023') with a significant reduction in both revenue and profitability in the year ending 31 March 2024 ('2024') But on the other, we made significant progress on a number of the strategic and commercial initiatives that we have been targeting for some time. In doing so, we have built a much stronger underlying business, which has exited the year with a more distributed customer base, wider opportunity and activity in more markets, a better product portfolio, and a stronger balance sheet.

As we announced in October, the financial results for the past year were dominated by the lack of a previously anticipated material follow-on contract award from our major customer,

US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP'), which had contributed £8.3 million (or 67%) of our revenues in 2023. Inevitably, this had a material impact on both revenue, which fell to £7.8 million (2023: £12.4 million) and profitability, as our Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to £2.5 million (2023: £0.2 million loss). As we explained when we announced this in September, the lack of a follow-on order was due in large part to the well-publicised US Federal budget stale-mate. It does, however, indicate the challenges faced by a small business with a substantial reliance on a single customer.

However, aside from this significant event, the year saw a number of very positive actions and results that place the business in a considerably healthier position than 12 months ago. Revenue from customers other than CBP actually grew by 85%, demonstrating the increasing scale and resilience of our other revenue streams and the potential that exists for Thruvision to grow in the future. Of these revenues, 70% came from existing customers across our various markets, most of whom are well-known government agencies and leading retailers, who enthusiastically embraced our new 'WalkTHRU' solution. This high level of repeat business derives from a clearly defined competitive market position with now proven technology, which has delivered over £50 million of revenue since we became an independent company in 2017, with more than 700 units deployed in over 30 countries.

The more fragile global security situation resulted in a significant bounce-back in our Entrance Security market and led to strong revenues from Customs Agencies in numerous countries, many of whom look to CBP for technology leadership. Retail Distribution, which for us is still mainly UK focused, proved more challenging

2