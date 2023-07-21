21 July 2023
Thruvision Group plc
Results for the year ended 31 March 2023
Thruvision Group plc (AIM:THRU, "Thruvision" or the "Group"), the leading provider of walk-through security technology, today publishes its results for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.
Key Highlights
- Revenue was up 49% to £12.4 million (2022: £8.4 million).
- Multi-yearframework contract awarded by US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') and related orders from the same customer delivered revenue of £8.3 million (2022: £3.7 million).
- Adjusted gross margin2 up 4.8pp to 51.5% resulting from positive product mix and higher margin software revenue, with statutory gross margin3 growing 6.2pp to 47.0% reflecting production efficiencies.
- Adjusted EBITDA2 loss was £0.2 million (2022: loss £1.7 million).
- Operating loss was £1.0 million (2022: loss £1.9 million)
- Cash balance as at 31 March 2023 was £2.8 million (31 March 2022: £5.4 million), with cash at 20 July 2023 of £2.4 million.
2023
2022
Continuing operations
£m
£m
Change
Statutory measures:
Revenue1
12.4
8.4
+49%
Gross profit3
5.8
3.4
+71%
Gross margin3
47.0%
40.8%
+6.2pp
Operating loss
(1.0)
(1.9)
+48%
Loss before tax
(1.0)
(1.9)
+48%
Loss per share (pence)
(0.55)
(1.14)
+52%
Alternative measures2:
Adjusted gross profit
6.4
3.9
+64%
Adjusted gross margin
51.5%
46.7%
+4.8pp
Adjusted EBITDA loss
(0.2)
(1.7)
+87%
Adjusted loss before tax
(0.8)
(2.3)
+62%
Adjusted loss per share (pence)
(0.46)
(1.39)
+67%
- Re-translationof 2023 US$ entity revenues at prior year exchange rates results in a constant currency increase in Group revenue of 37%.
- Alternative performance measures ('APMs') are used consistently throughout this announcement and are referred to as 'adjusted'. These are defined in full and reconciled to the reported statutory measures in the Appendix.
- As restated see note 5.
Commenting on the results, Colin Evans, Chief Executive, said: "In this breakthrough year, which saw revenues jump by 49%, we have now taken a significant step forward towards meeting our key strategic objectives of becoming the leading provider ofwalk-throughsecurity technology to the international market and delivering sustainable profitability as a Group.
We are delighted to be first to market with our unique, new WalkTHRU solution. Walk-through security
- the ability to screen 100% of people for all types of concealed items at walking pace - is seen by many customers as their ultimate requirement, and we are seeing strong interest in our new capability.
With the award of a multi-year US CBP contract and the addition of further flagship retailers as customers, we have secured our market-leading position in the International Customs Agency and Retail Distribution markets. We believe that our existing revenue base in these markets, combined with their significant potential, provides a robust base from which we can profitably grow the Group."
For further information please contact:
Thruvision Group plc
+44
(0)1235 425400
Colin Evans, Chief Executive
Victoria Balchin, Chief Financial Officer
Investec Investment Banking (NOMAD & Broker)
+44
(0)20 7597 5970
James Rudd / Patrick Robb / Sebastian Lawrence
Meare Consulting
+44
(0) 7990 858548
Adrian Duffield
About Thruvision (www.thruvision.com)
Thruvision is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 20 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision's patented technology is uniquely capable of detecting concealed objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capability in the UK and US.
Important information
This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" (including words such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate" and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management's view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.
2
Chairman's statement
This was a breakthrough year for the Group where we delivered very strong revenue growth and took a significant step towards sustainable profitability. I am delighted with the excellent progress we made towards our strategic objective of becoming the leading provider of walk-through security technology to the international market.
It was very pleasing to see such strong revenue growth during the year to 31 March 2023. This was based on a combination of adding new customers, often as a result of recommendations from existing users and, equally encouragingly, from those existing customers extending and upgrading their use of our solutions. This supports our long-held view that Thruvision technology adds significant value for our customers which underpins our long-term confidence in the business.
We are now a leader in the development, manufacture and supply of walk-through security technology to the international market. Our systems are used by a growing number of both government and commercial organisations in a variety of security situations, where, typically, large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and cost-effectively for items hidden in their clothing.
Although we have an established product range now in place, we continued to invest in R&D. This paid off with the highly successful launch of our "WalkTHRU" solution, based on our latest AI-driven detection software and developed in close cooperation with NEXT plc, a long-term user and one of our most highly-valued customers. This new offering enables very high numbers of people per hour to be checked for all types of concealed item, allowing NEXT to security screen 100% of staff leaving its Distribution Centre at the end of their shifts, thereby maximising deterrence and reducing theft rates. Such capability meets a very clear market need and we are delighted to be unique in the market with such a solution.
Our decision to focus our efforts primarily on International Customs Agencies and on the Retail Distribution (previously called Profit Protection) markets has paid off. Significant progress with US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') led to very strong demand from the Customs market which offset a weaker performance in Retail Distribution which was not surprising given the strong headwinds faced by the retail sector. We remain confident that both markets represent significant growth opportunities and that their complementary nature provides us with a high degree of resilience to economic cycles.
We continued to strengthen our leadership team during the year. The most significant arrival was Victoria Balchin, our new Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'), who joined last Autumn. More recently, we promoted Nick Graham-Rack to Chief Technology Officer ('CTO') to accelerate the development of our new software capabilities. John Woollhead, our Company Secretary, retired in December after 12 years of service with the Group and was replaced by Hannah Platt. John was a first-class and trusted colleague for almost 20 years, and we will greatly miss his wise counsel and good humour.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our thanks to all our staff who have worked so hard to grow the business during the year. Many are long-term employees, and some have been with Thruvision since its inception, and I am delighted that they are now seeing the Group starting to fulfil its undoubted potential.
Outlook
Having proved the value of our solutions beyond doubt, the focus of the business is now moving towards scaling as rapidly as our markets and resources will allow. We believe that our target markets are significant and should impose no foreseeable limits on our growth. Our growing sales team will focus equally on acquiring new customers, particularly in the US, and on increasing the Thruvision
3
presence with existing customers. Meanwhile, our technology investment will ensure that we build an even greater lead over our competition.
The past year, combined with current activity levels, have reinforced our confidence that Thruvision will continue to grow well and become the solution of choice for walk-through security.
Chief Executive's statement
Strategic update
Our strategy is to build on our market-leading position as a developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. We aim to become a mainstream provider and increase our market- share in a number of growing and established international markets. We expect that our continued investment in improving our patented, AI-enhanced Terahertz (THz) imaging technology will maintain our significant advantage over our competition.
Business performance
We took a significant step forward towards meeting a key strategic goal of sustainable profitability in the reporting period. Revenue grew strongly by 49% to £12.4 million (2022: £8.4 million) and, driven by the uptake of our new, higher performance products and AI software licences, Adjusted gross margin increased by 4.8 percentage points to 51.5% (2022: 46.7%). For the first time software license revenues made a modest but meaningful, contribution at £0.5 million (2022: nil). We see software licences as an important new and margin-enhancing revenue stream and expect to add further licensable software functionality in FY24. Statutory gross margin grew by 6.2 percentage points to 47.0% reflecting increasing economies of scale in our manufacturing operations.
Given this performance, the Board decided to award bonuses across the business for the first time. These totalled £0.5 million (2022: £0.1 million) and rewarded all employees for achieving such strong growth. While leading to a small Adjusted EBITDA loss, the Board believes this award is in the best long-term interests of the Group.
Technology strategy
Walk-through security - the ability to screen 100% of people for all types of concealed items at walking pace - is seen by many customers as their ultimate requirement. Derived from our R&D work in the Aviation sector, we were therefore delighted to be able to be the first company to offer this capability to the market in the form of our new "WalkTHRU" security system in October 2022. NEXT, Selfridges and Saks Fifth Avenue all bought walk-through lanes in the second half of the financial year and we see growing interest for this solution from a broader range of existing and new customers.
During the year we also established that, in many cases, existing customers purchase upgrades for their existing systems if available rather than wait to replace old systems at end-of-life. This point was well illustrated by US Customs and Border Protection's ('CBP') decision to upgrade its systems to the latest high-performance version during the year and purchase our AI-software algorithm to run on them.
In the light of this strong interest in walk-through security and a willingness by customers to upgrade, we have refined our technology strategy and will be launching a series of new products and product upgrades in FY24. These will extend our walk-through product range and offer the opportunity to further extend system functionality in the form of software upgrades which we will be able to license separately.
4
Strategic market focus
We have now firmly established ourselves in two strategic markets: International Customs Agencies and Retail Distribution, and these are described in more detail in the Business Review. With differing economic drivers, together these markets are sizeable enough to offer us a very significant growth opportunity, particularly given the increasing reliance our existing customers have on our technology. Furthermore, the two markets offer us revenue diversity and, over time, will help ensure our growth prospects are resilient to economic cycles.
A key strategic achievement in the year was the award of a multi-year CBP contract in September 2022, and CBP is already delivering operational success from these new systems. The adoption by CBP of our technology assists our broader sales efforts with other international Customs agencies.
Retail Distribution, we believe, is ultimately our largest target market and, as such, offers us the greatest growth potential. Given economic challenges, employee theft is increasingly problematic for the retail industry and, despite challenging trading conditions for our customers, our performance in Retail Distribution remained resilient. We made progress in opening up Europe and the US, and we continued to add new customers as well as receiving further orders from existing customers. We remain confident that the very rapid return on investment reported by our Retail Distribution customers (with many citing a payback period of less than one year) means that our performance in this market will return to growth as economic conditions recover.
Leadership team strengthening
As reported in the Chairman's statement, we continued the process of strengthening the leadership within the business and appointed a new CFO and a CTO in the period. To complete our investment in senior leadership, we have recently recruited a very senior sales leader with 20 years' experience working for one of the global security equipment vendors. With this strengthened leadership, we now have an established infrastructure, encompassing technology, operations, finance, sales and commercial, that is capable of supporting our continued international growth.
Business review
Markets
As discussed above, while we operate in four distinct markets, our strategic focus is on two, Customs and Retail Distribution, which represented 93% of our revenue in the year (2022: 90%). We remain active in the other two markets, Aviation and Entrance Security, but we are not expecting strong growth in either in the short term and these are not therefore a current focus. We report and review performance internally as one segment.
Customs
Thruvision is used by international customs agencies to screen people who travel for drugs, cash and other contraband. We already have systems deployed with agencies in nine countries.
Very much driven by CBP in the US, revenue here more than doubled to £9.2 million (2022: £3.9 million). We successfully delivered all the upgraded and new high-performance systems that had been ordered in the two contracts we received in September 2022. Deployed at a range of land border crossings, international airports and cruise liner terminals, CBP is already achieving operational success with these systems where, at some locations, 100% of legal entrants to the US are being screened using our technology.
With the multi-year CBP framework purchasing agreement secured by our US distribution partner in September 2022 and running to September 2026, we expect further orders, noting that CBP normally places new orders during the latter part of the US Government fiscal year, which ends on 30 September.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Thruvision Group plc published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 06:05:20 UTC.