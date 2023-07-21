21 July 2023 Thruvision Group plc Results for the year ended 31 March 2023 Thruvision Group plc (AIM:THRU, "Thruvision" or the "Group"), the leading provider of walk-through security technology, today publishes its results for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. Key Highlights Revenue was up 49% to £12.4 million (2022: £8.4 million).

Multi-year framework contract awarded by US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') and related orders from the same customer delivered revenue of £8.3 million (2022: £3.7 million).

framework contract awarded by US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') and related orders from the same customer delivered revenue of £8.3 million (2022: £3.7 million). Adjusted gross margin 2 up 4.8pp to 51.5% resulting from positive product mix and higher margin software revenue, with statutory gross margin 3 growing 6.2pp to 47.0% reflecting production efficiencies.

up 4.8pp to 51.5% resulting from positive product mix and higher margin software revenue, with statutory gross margin growing 6.2pp to 47.0% reflecting production efficiencies. Adjusted EBITDA 2 loss was £0.2 million (2022: loss £1.7 million).

loss was £0.2 million (2022: loss £1.7 million). Operating loss was £1.0 million (2022: loss £1.9 million)

Cash balance as at 31 March 2023 was £2.8 million (31 March 2022: £5.4 million), with cash at 20 July 2023 of £2.4 million. 2023 2022 Continuing operations £m £m Change Statutory measures: Revenue1 12.4 8.4 +49% Gross profit3 5.8 3.4 +71% Gross margin3 47.0% 40.8% +6.2pp Operating loss (1.0) (1.9) +48% Loss before tax (1.0) (1.9) +48% Loss per share (pence) (0.55) (1.14) +52% Alternative measures2: Adjusted gross profit 6.4 3.9 +64% Adjusted gross margin 51.5% 46.7% +4.8pp Adjusted EBITDA loss (0.2) (1.7) +87% Adjusted loss before tax (0.8) (2.3) +62% Adjusted loss per share (pence) (0.46) (1.39) +67% Re-translation of 2023 US$ entity revenues at prior year exchange rates results in a constant currency increase in Group revenue of 37%. Alternative performance measures ('APMs') are used consistently throughout this announcement and are referred to as 'adjusted'. These are defined in full and reconciled to the reported statutory measures in the Appendix. As restated see note 5. Commenting on the results, Colin Evans, Chief Executive, said: "In this breakthrough year, which saw revenues jump by 49%, we have now taken a significant step forward towards meeting our key strategic objectives of becoming the leading provider ofwalk-throughsecurity technology to the international market and delivering sustainable profitability as a Group. We are delighted to be first to market with our unique, new WalkTHRU solution. Walk-through security the ability to screen 100% of people for all types of concealed items at walking pace - is seen by many customers as their ultimate requirement, and we are seeing strong interest in our new capability.

With the award of a multi-year US CBP contract and the addition of further flagship retailers as customers, we have secured our market-leading position in the International Customs Agency and Retail Distribution markets. We believe that our existing revenue base in these markets, combined with their significant potential, provides a robust base from which we can profitably grow the Group." For further information please contact: Thruvision Group plc +44 (0)1235 425400 Colin Evans, Chief Executive Victoria Balchin, Chief Financial Officer Investec Investment Banking (NOMAD & Broker) +44 (0)20 7597 5970 James Rudd / Patrick Robb / Sebastian Lawrence Meare Consulting +44 (0) 7990 858548 Adrian Duffield About Thruvision (www.thruvision.com) Thruvision is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 20 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision's patented technology is uniquely capable of detecting concealed objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group has offices and manufacturing capability in the UK and US. Important information This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" (including words such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate" and words of similar meaning). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances, and actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect management's view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement, whether following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. 2

Chairman's statement This was a breakthrough year for the Group where we delivered very strong revenue growth and took a significant step towards sustainable profitability. I am delighted with the excellent progress we made towards our strategic objective of becoming the leading provider of walk-through security technology to the international market. It was very pleasing to see such strong revenue growth during the year to 31 March 2023. This was based on a combination of adding new customers, often as a result of recommendations from existing users and, equally encouragingly, from those existing customers extending and upgrading their use of our solutions. This supports our long-held view that Thruvision technology adds significant value for our customers which underpins our long-term confidence in the business. We are now a leader in the development, manufacture and supply of walk-through security technology to the international market. Our systems are used by a growing number of both government and commercial organisations in a variety of security situations, where, typically, large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and cost-effectively for items hidden in their clothing. Although we have an established product range now in place, we continued to invest in R&D. This paid off with the highly successful launch of our "WalkTHRU" solution, based on our latest AI-driven detection software and developed in close cooperation with NEXT plc, a long-term user and one of our most highly-valued customers. This new offering enables very high numbers of people per hour to be checked for all types of concealed item, allowing NEXT to security screen 100% of staff leaving its Distribution Centre at the end of their shifts, thereby maximising deterrence and reducing theft rates. Such capability meets a very clear market need and we are delighted to be unique in the market with such a solution. Our decision to focus our efforts primarily on International Customs Agencies and on the Retail Distribution (previously called Profit Protection) markets has paid off. Significant progress with US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') led to very strong demand from the Customs market which offset a weaker performance in Retail Distribution which was not surprising given the strong headwinds faced by the retail sector. We remain confident that both markets represent significant growth opportunities and that their complementary nature provides us with a high degree of resilience to economic cycles. We continued to strengthen our leadership team during the year. The most significant arrival was Victoria Balchin, our new Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'), who joined last Autumn. More recently, we promoted Nick Graham-Rack to Chief Technology Officer ('CTO') to accelerate the development of our new software capabilities. John Woollhead, our Company Secretary, retired in December after 12 years of service with the Group and was replaced by Hannah Platt. John was a first-class and trusted colleague for almost 20 years, and we will greatly miss his wise counsel and good humour. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our thanks to all our staff who have worked so hard to grow the business during the year. Many are long-term employees, and some have been with Thruvision since its inception, and I am delighted that they are now seeing the Group starting to fulfil its undoubted potential. Outlook Having proved the value of our solutions beyond doubt, the focus of the business is now moving towards scaling as rapidly as our markets and resources will allow. We believe that our target markets are significant and should impose no foreseeable limits on our growth. Our growing sales team will focus equally on acquiring new customers, particularly in the US, and on increasing the Thruvision 3

presence with existing customers. Meanwhile, our technology investment will ensure that we build an even greater lead over our competition. The past year, combined with current activity levels, have reinforced our confidence that Thruvision will continue to grow well and become the solution of choice for walk-through security. Chief Executive's statement Strategic update Our strategy is to build on our market-leading position as a developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. We aim to become a mainstream provider and increase our market- share in a number of growing and established international markets. We expect that our continued investment in improving our patented, AI-enhanced Terahertz (THz) imaging technology will maintain our significant advantage over our competition. Business performance We took a significant step forward towards meeting a key strategic goal of sustainable profitability in the reporting period. Revenue grew strongly by 49% to £12.4 million (2022: £8.4 million) and, driven by the uptake of our new, higher performance products and AI software licences, Adjusted gross margin increased by 4.8 percentage points to 51.5% (2022: 46.7%). For the first time software license revenues made a modest but meaningful, contribution at £0.5 million (2022: nil). We see software licences as an important new and margin-enhancing revenue stream and expect to add further licensable software functionality in FY24. Statutory gross margin grew by 6.2 percentage points to 47.0% reflecting increasing economies of scale in our manufacturing operations. Given this performance, the Board decided to award bonuses across the business for the first time. These totalled £0.5 million (2022: £0.1 million) and rewarded all employees for achieving such strong growth. While leading to a small Adjusted EBITDA loss, the Board believes this award is in the best long-term interests of the Group. Technology strategy Walk-through security - the ability to screen 100% of people for all types of concealed items at walking pace - is seen by many customers as their ultimate requirement. Derived from our R&D work in the Aviation sector, we were therefore delighted to be able to be the first company to offer this capability to the market in the form of our new "WalkTHRU" security system in October 2022. NEXT, Selfridges and Saks Fifth Avenue all bought walk-through lanes in the second half of the financial year and we see growing interest for this solution from a broader range of existing and new customers. During the year we also established that, in many cases, existing customers purchase upgrades for their existing systems if available rather than wait to replace old systems at end-of-life. This point was well illustrated by US Customs and Border Protection's ('CBP') decision to upgrade its systems to the latest high-performance version during the year and purchase our AI-software algorithm to run on them. In the light of this strong interest in walk-through security and a willingness by customers to upgrade, we have refined our technology strategy and will be launching a series of new products and product upgrades in FY24. These will extend our walk-through product range and offer the opportunity to further extend system functionality in the form of software upgrades which we will be able to license separately. 4