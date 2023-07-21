Headlines

Breakthrough year for the Group where we delivered very strong revenue growth and took a significant step towards sustainable profitability

Revenue - up 49% to £12.4 million (2022: £8.4 million)

CBP - Multi-year framework contract awarded by US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') and related orders from the same customer delivered revenue of £8.3 million (2022: £3.7 million)

Adjusted gross margin - up 4.8pp to 51.5% resulting from positive product mix and higher margin software revenue, with statutory gross margin growing 6.2pp to 47.0% reflecting production efficiencies

Adjusted EBITDA - loss was £0.2 million (2022: loss of £1.7 million)

Cash - at 31 March 2023 was £2.8 million (31 March 2022: £5.4 million), with cash at 20 July 2023 of £2.4 million