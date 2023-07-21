FY23 Full Year Results
21 July 2023
Headlines
Breakthrough year for the Group where we delivered very strong revenue growth and took a significant step towards sustainable profitability
Revenue - up 49% to £12.4 million (2022: £8.4 million)
CBP - Multi-year framework contract awarded by US Customs and Border Protection ('CBP') and related orders from the same customer delivered revenue of £8.3 million (2022: £3.7 million)
Adjusted gross margin - up 4.8pp to 51.5% resulting from positive product mix and higher margin software revenue, with statutory gross margin growing 6.2pp to 47.0% reflecting production efficiencies
Adjusted EBITDA - loss was £0.2 million (2022: loss of £1.7 million)
Cash - at 31 March 2023 was £2.8 million (31 March 2022: £5.4 million), with cash at 20 July 2023 of £2.4 million
Financial drivers
Focusing on key factors that drive value in Thruvision
- Attractive gross margins at ~50% - potential to improve through monetisation of software and production efficiencies
- Well-controlledoverhead base - selective investments in capability, for example R&D, sales and marketing.
- Capex light - not a capital-intensive business as manufacturing process is assembly-driven.
- Scalable - existing partnership with outsourced manufacturer.
- Focus on cash - working capital cycle can be long with a key customer (CBP) - in excess of 12 months from component ordering to final cash receipt
Results
Overview of FY23
2023
2022
£m
£m
Change
Revenue1
12.4
8.4
+49%
Adjusted gross profit
6.4
3.9
+64%
Adjusted gross margin
51.5%
46.7%
+4.8pp
Adjusted EBITDA loss
(0.2)
(1.7)
+87%
Adjusted loss before tax
(0.8)
(2.3)
+62%
Adjusted loss per share (pence)
(0.46)
(1.39)
+67%
CBP orders delivered revenue in the year of £8.3m (2022: £3.7m)
Gross margin expansion resulting from positive product mix higher performance unit sales and higher margin software revenue
Alternative performance measures ('APMs') are used consistently throughout this presentation and are referred to as 'adjusted'.
- Re-translationof US$ entity revenue at prior year exchange rates results in a constant currency increase in Group revenue of 37%.
Top-line performance
Revenue by market sector and geography
+49%
12.4
2.4
8.4
6.7
8.4
6.7
+49%
12.4
2.2
3.8
2.29.2
1.5
3.5
9.2
4.0 3.9
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.2
0.6
0.2
FY21
FY22
FY23
4.5 4.4
0.7 0.4
FY21 FY22
0.9
FY23
Retail distribution Customs Aviation Entrance security
UK and Europe
Rest of World
Americas
