Thruvision Group PLC - Abingdon, England-based people-screening technology provider - Says continues to see good order flow since the announcement of its interim results in late November. Orders total GBP1.3 million, which it expects to be delivered in the second half of its financial year ending March 31. Says this demand is across its various geographic markets and from a mixture of new and existing customers. Says interest in its flagship 'WalkThru' security technology continues to grow, having been selected by an unnamed "important new customer", a global sports apparel brand. Further WalkThru lane orders have also been received recently from two existing unnamed FTSE 100 UK retailer customers. Says more orders have been won in its Entrance Security arm, including by a European prison service and a Gulf state, both of which are existing customers. In its Customs market, an existing Asian agency customer has also ordered further systems from Thruvision.

Chief Executive Officer Colin Evans says: "We continue to make good progress in rolling out our technology to the retail distribution and entrance security markets. In particular, the recent order from a global sports apparel brand for use in its US operations is another major step forward in Retail Distribution, our largest potential market."

Current stock price: 19.96 pence, up 6.5% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 10%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

