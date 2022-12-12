UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

<table style="width: 563px;" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0"><colgroup><col width="337" /> <col width="226" /> </colgroup><tbody><tr><td class="xl66" width="337" height="19"><strong>Tuesday 13 December</strong></td><td width="226"> </td></tr><tr><td height="19">Begbies Traynor Group PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">Benchmark Holdings PLC</td><td class="xl70">Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Capita PLC</td><td class="xl70">Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Chemring Group PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">FRP Advisory Group PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">Global Ports Holding PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Hyve Group PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl65" width="337" height="19">Image Scan Holdings PLC</td><td class="xl65" width="226">Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Ocado Group PLC</td><td>Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">RWS Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Sosandar PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Zytronic PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl66" height="19"><strong>Wednesday 14 December</strong></td><td> </td></tr><tr><td height="19">Cohort PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">CyanConnode Holdings PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC</td><td class="xl70">Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">IntegraFin Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">SThree PLC</td><td class="xl70">Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Tui AG</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Watches of Switzerland Group PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl67" height="19"><strong>Thursday 15 December</strong></td><td> </td></tr><tr><td class="xl69" height="19">Biffa PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">C4X Discovery Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl69" height="19">Currys PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Libertine Holdings PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">RWS Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl69" height="19">Serco Group PLC</td><td class="xl70">Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td class="xl67" height="19"><strong>Friday 16 December</strong></td><td> </td></tr><tr><td height="19">Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Hollywood Bowl Group PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl66" height="19"><strong>Monday 19 December</strong></td><td> </td></tr><tr><td class="xl64" height="19">Thruvision Group PLC</td><td class="xl64">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19"> </td><td> </td></tr><tr><td class="xl68" colspan="2" height="19">Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.</td></tr></tbody></table>