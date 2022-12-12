Advanced search
    DGB   GB00B627R876

THRUVISION GROUP PLC

(DGB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:51 2022-12-12 am EST
21.65 GBX   -2.91%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

12/12/2022 | 10:50am EST
<table style="width: 563px;" border="0" cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0"><colgroup><col width="337" /> <col width="226" /> </colgroup><tbody><tr><td class="xl66" width="337" height="19"><strong>Tuesday 13 December</strong></td><td width="226">&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Begbies Traynor Group PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">Benchmark Holdings PLC</td><td class="xl70">Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Capita PLC</td><td class="xl70">Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Chemring Group PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">FRP Advisory Group PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">Global Ports Holding PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Hyve Group PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl65" width="337" height="19">Image Scan Holdings PLC</td><td class="xl65" width="226">Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Ocado Group PLC</td><td>Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">RWS Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Sosandar PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Zytronic PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl66" height="19"><strong>Wednesday 14 December</strong></td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Cohort PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">CyanConnode Holdings PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl70" height="19">Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co PLC</td><td class="xl70">Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">IntegraFin Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">SThree PLC</td><td class="xl70">Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Tui AG</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Watches of Switzerland Group PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl67" height="19"><strong>Thursday 15 December</strong></td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td class="xl69" height="19">Biffa PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">C4X Discovery Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl69" height="19">Currys PLC</td><td class="xl70">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Libertine Holdings PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">RWS Holdings PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl69" height="19">Serco Group PLC</td><td class="xl70">Trading Statement</td></tr><tr><td class="xl67" height="19"><strong>Friday 16 December</strong></td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC</td><td>Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">Hollywood Bowl Group PLC</td><td>Full Year Results</td></tr><tr><td class="xl66" height="19"><strong>Monday 19 December</strong></td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td class="xl64" height="19">Thruvision Group PLC</td><td class="xl64">Half Year Results</td></tr><tr><td height="19">&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td class="xl68" colspan="2" height="19">Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.</td></tr></tbody></table>

ChangeLast1st jan.
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC -0.49% 147.28 Delayed Quote.9.96%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC -2.43% 36.1 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
BIFFA PLC -0.05% 408.2 Delayed Quote.13.92%
C4X DISCOVERY HOLDINGS PLC -3.14% 20.825 Delayed Quote.-49.41%
CAPITA PLC -1.03% 23.14 Delayed Quote.-35.95%
CHEMRING GROUP PLC -0.25% 302.75 Delayed Quote.2.53%
COHORT PLC -0.68% 410.7 Delayed Quote.-22.71%
CURRYS PLC -4.19% 67.07 Delayed Quote.-38.81%
CYANCONNODE HOLDINGS PLC -1.57% 12.55 Delayed Quote.-45.74%
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -5.16% 441 Delayed Quote.5.68%
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC 0.65% 106.69 Delayed Quote.10.42%
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC -0.24% 165.6 Delayed Quote.23.88%
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. -0.57% 59 Delayed Quote.2.66%
GORE STREET ENERGY STORAGE FUND PLC 1.83% 112.0136 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC 1.38% 202.75 Delayed Quote.-16.32%
HYVE GROUP PLC -2.68% 69.5808 Delayed Quote.-23.77%
IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 0.925 Delayed Quote.-68.64%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC -0.20% 298.4 Delayed Quote.-46.65%
OCADO GROUP PLC -2.51% 669.2 Delayed Quote.-59.11%
RWS HOLDINGS PLC -0.66% 330 Delayed Quote.-48.89%
SERCO GROUP PLC 0.98% 159.8458 Delayed Quote.17.61%
SOSANDAR PLC 0.36% 22.08 Delayed Quote.-26.67%
STHREE PLC -0.63% 394.5 Delayed Quote.-14.44%
THRUVISION GROUP PLC -2.91% 21.65 Delayed Quote.-20.36%
TUI AG -1.54% 1.663 Delayed Quote.-38.50%
WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC -0.64% 936 Delayed Quote.-33.66%
ZYTRONIC PLC 8.08% 135.1 Delayed Quote.-26.47%
