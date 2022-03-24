Log in
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.

Reminder: Thryv to Host Investor Day in New York City

03/24/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today provided additional details for the Company’s upcoming Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

From 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. ET, Chairman & CEO Joe Walsh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Rouse and other members of Thryv’s executive team will present Thryv’s business performance, outlook and key strategic priorities. Participants in the New York City area can register to attend in-person here. For participants joining remotely, the live webcast can be accessed here.

Thryv will also be participating in Nasdaq’s Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony on April 6, 2022.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 088 M - -
Net income 2022 89,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 022 M 1 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float 52,6%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 29,93 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Walsh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Rouse Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. Wholey EVP, Chief Operations & Information Officer
Lesley Bolger Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Bonnie Bachar Kintzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.-27.23%1 022
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.12.67%17 252
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-5.24%15 644
WPP PLC-7.91%15 212
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-6.19%13 879
CYBERAGENT, INC.-20.48%6 356