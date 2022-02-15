Log in
Thryv Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022, before the market opens. The release will be followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results with the investment community. Hosting the call will be Joe Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Paul Rouse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To register for this conference call, please use this link or visit Thryv’s Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.thryv.com.

Downloadable files of the press release and an audio replay of the call will be available on the company’s website after the live event.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.


© Business Wire 2022
