Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Thryv Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRY   US8860292064

THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.

(THRY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
17.79 USD   -5.07%
07:37aThryv Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/03Thryv : ThryvPaySM Debuts in Australia
PU
11/03Transcript : Thryv Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thryv Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/07/2022 | 07:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the software platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, announced today members of its executive management team will present and host 1:1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 16
Presentation: 9:25 a.m. ET, a live webcast will be available at investor.thryv.com.
Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, New York

12th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference
Date: Thursday, November 17

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
07:37aThryv Executives to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/03Thryv : ThryvPaySM Debuts in Australia
PU
11/03Transcript : Thryv Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Earnings Flash (THRY) THRYV Posts Q3 Revenue $56.6M, vs. Street Est of $261.5M
MT
11/03Earnings Flash (THRY) THRYV Reports Q3 EPS $0.37, vs. Street Est of $0.42
MT
11/03THRYV HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/03Thryv Holdings, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
11/03Thryv Grows SaaS Revenue 26% Year-Over-Year in Third Quarter 2022
BU
11/03Thryv Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/03Thryv Holdings, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 185 M - -
Net income 2022 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 613 M 613 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Thryv Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,79 $
Average target price 38,25 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Walsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Rouse Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. Wholey Chief Operations & Information Officer, EVP
Lesley Bolger Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Bonnie Bachar Kintzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.-56.75%613
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-1.43%14 727
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-2.40%14 424
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-21.23%11 461
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.78%10 576
WPP PLC-28.54%9 710