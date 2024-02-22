– Q4 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA exceeds mid-point of guidance by over $2.75 million – NDR increases 400 bps sequentially to 96% – Company generates strong FY operating cash flow of $148.2 million

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, reported SaaS revenue growth of 25% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are proud to announce robust fourth-quarter and full-year results, marking another successful year for Thryv,” said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman, and CEO. “We surpassed guidance on SaaS revenue growth and SaaS Adjusted EBITDA, underscoring our commitment to delivering profitable SaaS growth. Looking ahead to 2024, we plan to accelerate SaaS revenue growth and drive margin expansion by empowering our legacy digital clients to seamlessly transition to the Thryv SaaS platform, enabling them to access an advanced multi-center platform that addresses their everyday needs.”

Also today, Thryv has issued a press release outlining increasing adoption of the SaaS platform by legacy clients.

“For the fourth quarter, Thryv achieved record SaaS revenue growth of 25% year-over-year,” stated Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. “Simultaneously, we delivered record SaaS Adjusted Gross profit margin of 70% and surpassed our SaaS Adjusted EBITDA guidance.” Rouse continued, “We generated strong free cash flow in 2023 which enabled us to pay down $120 million towards our term loan, exceeding expectations and further solidifying our financial position. As we move forward, our primary focus is to accelerate profitable growth in the SaaS business while maintaining a strong and healthy balance sheet.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total SaaS 1 revenue was $74.0 million, a 25% increase year-over-year

revenue was $74.0 million, a 25% increase year-over-year Total Marketing Services 2 revenue was $162.2 million, a 26% decrease year-over-year

revenue was $162.2 million, a 26% decrease year-over-year Consolidated total revenue was $236.2 million, a decrease of 15% year-over-year

Consolidated net loss was $257.5 million, or $(7.39) per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $268.8 million, or $7.71 per diluted share, related to goodwill impairment; compared to net loss of $50.4 million, or $(1.47) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $52.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.8%

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.2%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $159.7 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 3 was $165.4 million

was $165.4 million SaaS Gross Profit was $50.0 million

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $51.6 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 70%

Operating cash flow was $44.6 million compared to $44.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022

Free cash flow was $34.1 million compared to $34.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022

Full-Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total SaaS 1 revenue was $263.7 million, a 21.9% increase year-over-year

revenue was $263.7 million, a 21.9% increase year-over-year Total Marketing Services 2 revenue was $653.2 million, a 33.8% decrease year-over-year

revenue was $653.2 million, a 33.8% decrease year-over-year Consolidated total revenue was $917.0 million, a decrease of 24% year-over-year

Consolidated net loss was $259.3 million, or $(7.47) per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $268.8 million related to goodwill impairment; compared to net income of $54.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for last year

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $187.5 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.4%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.6%

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $175.5 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $578.2 million

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit 3 was $605.8 million

was $605.8 million SaaS Gross Profit was $169.2 million

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $175.6 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 66.6%

Operating cash flow was $148.2 million compared to $148.6 million for the prior year

Free cash flow was $114.8 million compared to $119.3 million for the prior year

SaaS Metrics

Total SaaS clients increased 27% year-over-year to 66 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023

Seasoned Net Dollar Retention 4 was 96% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 400 bps sequentially

was 96% for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 400 bps sequentially SaaS monthly active users 5 was 40 thousand active users for the fourth quarter of 2023

was 40 thousand active users for the fourth quarter of 2023 SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit (“ARPU”) 6 decreased to $370 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $387 in the fourth quarter of 2022

decreased to $370 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $387 in the fourth quarter of 2022 ThryvPay total payment volume was $60 million, an increase of 54% year-over-year

1 Total SaaS revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $70.7 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $253.6 million and $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

2 Total Marketing Services revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $132.7 million and $29.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $510.5 million and $142.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

3 Defined as Gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.

4 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months.

5 Defined as a client with one or more users who log into our SaaS solutions at least once during the calendar month.

6 Defined as total client billings for a particular month divided by the number of clients that have one or more revenue-generating solutions in that same month.

7 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

Outlook

Based on information available as of February 22, 2024, Thryv is issuing guidance7 for the first quarter of 2024 and full year 2024 as indicated below:

1st Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2024 2024 SaaS Revenue $73 - $74 $325 - $328 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA $6 - $7 $26 - $29

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2024 Marketing Services Revenue $152 - $155 $146 - $149 $99 - $101 $98 - $100 $495 - $505 Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA $132 - $135

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 236,163 $ 279,368 $ 916,961 $ 1,202,388 Cost of services 76,453 100,463 338,714 422,006 Gross profit 159,710 178,905 578,247 780,382 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 73,757 86,773 300,538 362,432 General and administrative 59,238 56,892 208,880 216,406 Impairment charges 268,846 102,000 268,846 102,222 Total operating expenses 401,841 245,665 778,264 681,060 Operating (loss) income (242,131 ) (66,760 ) (200,017 ) 99,322 Other income (expense): Interest expense (13,817 ) (16,318 ) (61,728 ) (56,902 ) Interest expense, related party — — — (3,505 ) Other components of net periodic pension benefit 6,607 39,317 2,719 44,612 Other (expense) income (276 ) (119 ) (1,518 ) 15,448 (Loss) income before income tax (expense) benefit (249,617 ) (43,880 ) (260,544 ) 98,975 Income tax (expense) benefit (7,924 ) (6,565 ) 1,249 (44,627 ) Net (loss) income $ (257,541 ) $ (50,445 ) $ (259,295 ) $ 54,348 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 5,402 4,397 1,070 (8,214 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (252,139 ) $ (46,048 ) $ (258,225 ) $ 46,134 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (7.39 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (7.47 ) $ 1.58 Diluted $ (7.39 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (7.47 ) $ 1.49 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share: Basic 34,858,157 34,270,520 34,723,491 34,336,493 Diluted 34,858,157 34,270,520 34,723,491 36,506,095

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,216 $ 16,031 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,926 in 2023 and $14,766 in 2022 205,503 284,698 Contract assets, net of allowance of $35 in 2023 and $33 in 2022 2,909 2,583 Taxes receivable 3,085 11,553 Prepaid expenses 17,771 25,092 Indemnification asset — 26,495 Deferred costs 16,722 9,544 Other current assets 2,662 2,320 Total current assets 266,868 378,316 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 38,599 42,334 Goodwill 302,400 566,004 Intangible assets, net 18,788 34,715 Deferred tax assets 128,051 113,859 Other assets 28,464 42,649 Total assets $ 783,170 $ 1,177,877 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,348 $ 18,972 Accrued liabilities 105,903 126,810 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 23,979 31,919 Contract liabilities 44,558 41,854 Current portion of long-term debt 70,000 70,000 Other current liabilities 8,402 10,937 Total current liabilities 263,190 300,492 Term Loan, net 230,052 345,256 ABL Facility 48,845 54,554 Pension obligations, net 69,388 72,590 Other liabilities 18,995 22,718 Total long-term liabilities 367,280 495,118 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 62,660,783 shares issued and 35,302,746 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023; and 61,279,379 shares issued and 34,593,837 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 627 613 Additional paid-in capital 1,151,259 1,105,701 Treasury stock - 27,358,037 shares at December 31, 2023 and 26,685,542 shares at December 31, 2022 (485,793 ) (468,879 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,191 ) (16,261 ) Accumulated deficit (498,202 ) (238,907 ) Total stockholders' equity 152,700 382,267 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 783,170 $ 1,177,877

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (259,295 ) $ 54,348 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63,251 88,392 Amortization of deferred commissions 14,954 12,110 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,422 5,749 Deferred income taxes (12,904 ) (15,119 ) Provision for credit losses and service credits 24,516 25,971 Stock-based compensation expense 22,201 14,628 Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) (2,719 ) (44,612 ) Impairment charges 268,846 102,222 Non-cash loss (gain) from the remeasurement of the indemnification asset 10,734 (2,148 ) Bargain purchase gain — (10,883 ) Other 603 (2,309 ) Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable 54,325 (5,242 ) Contract assets (326 ) 2,764 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,117 (9,592 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (37,749 ) (41,105 ) Other liabilities (10,750 ) (26,601 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 148,226 148,573 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (33,394 ) (29,233 ) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (8,897 ) (22,793 ) Other (225 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (42,516 ) (52,026 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of Term Loan (120,000 ) (104,165 ) Payments of Term Loan, related party — (8,347 ) Proceeds from ABL Facility 919,975 976,296 Payments of ABL Facility (925,684 ) (961,670 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock warrants 15,898 64 Other 6,318 6,725 Net cash used in financing activities (103,493 ) (91,097 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 133 (827 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,350 4,623 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 18,180 13,557 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 20,530 $ 18,180 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 57,027 $ 57,084 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 9,313 $ 58,259 Non-cash investing and financing activities Repurchase of Treasury stock as a result of the settlement of the indemnification asset $ 15,760 $ —

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended December 31, Change (in thousands) 2023 2022 Amount % Revenue Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 132,665 $ 187,755 $ (55,090 ) (29.3 )% SaaS 70,652 57,938 12,714 21.9 % Thryv International Marketing Services 29,528 32,295 (2,767 ) (8.6 )% SaaS 3,318 1,380 1,938 140.4 % Consolidated Revenue $ 236,163 $ 279,368 $ (43,205 ) (15.5 )% Segment Gross Profit Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 88,520 $ 124,413 $ (35,893 ) (28.8 )% SaaS 47,183 34,944 12,239 35.0 % Thryv International Marketing Services 21,232 18,802 2,430 12.9 % SaaS 2,775 746 2,029 NM Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 159,710 $ 178,905 $ (19,195 ) (10.7 )% Segment EBITDA Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 38,383 $ 59,758 $ (21,375 ) (35.8 )% SaaS 8,345 83 8,262 NM Thryv International Marketing Services 7,390 10,657 (3,267 ) (30.7 )% SaaS (1,842 ) (2,305 ) 463 20.1 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,276 $ 68,193 $ (15,917 ) (23.3 )%

Years Ended December 31, Change (in thousands) 2023 (1 ) 2022 (2 ) Amount % Revenue Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 510,533 $ 820,032 $ (309,499 ) (37.7 )% SaaS 253,579 211,801 41,778 19.7 % Thryv International Marketing Services 142,711 166,010 (23,299 ) (14.0 )% SaaS 10,138 4,545 5,593 123.1 % Consolidated Revenue $ 916,961 $ 1,202,388 $ (285,427 ) (23.7 )% Segment Gross Profit Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 320,327 $ 539,543 $ (219,216 ) (40.6 )% SaaS 161,663 130,272 31,391 24.1 % Thryv International Marketing Services 88,730 108,496 (19,766 ) (18.2 )% SaaS 7,527 2,071 5,456 NM Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 578,247 $ 780,382 $ (202,135 ) (25.9 )% Segment EBITDA Thryv U.S. Marketing Services $ 123,249 $ 271,629 $ (148,380 ) (54.6 )% SaaS 18,576 (3,686 ) 22,262 NM Thryv International Marketing Services 52,241 75,106 (22,865 ) (30.4 )% SaaS (6,551 ) (9,707 ) 3,156 32.5 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 187,515 $ 333,342 $ (145,827 ) (43.7 )%

(1) Thryv International includes Yellow's results of operations subsequent to the Yellow acquisition. (2) Thryv U.S. includes Vivial's results of operations subsequent to the Vivial acquisition.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (loss) income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net (loss) income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net (loss) income:

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (257,541 ) $ (50,445 ) $ (259,295 ) $ 54,348 Impairment charges 268,846 102,000 268,846 102,222 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,311 22,438 63,251 88,392 Interest expense 13,817 16,318 61,728 60,407 Stock-based compensation expense (1) 5,548 4,488 22,201 14,628 Restructuring and integration expenses (2) 1,767 3,365 14,612 17,804 Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (3) — (676 ) 10,734 (2,148 ) Transaction costs (4) — 1,322 373 6,119 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,924 6,565 (1,249 ) 44,627 Other components of net periodic pension benefit (5) (6,607 ) (39,317 ) (2,719 ) (44,612 ) Other (6) 2,211 2,135 9,033 (8,445 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,276 $ 68,193 $ 187,515 $ 333,342

(1) We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company’s stock-based compensation awards. (2) For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. (3) In connection with the YP acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date. (4) Expenses related to the Yellow acquisition, Vivial acquisition and other transaction costs. (5) Other components of net periodic pension benefit is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension benefit relates to periodic mark-to-market pension remeasurement. (6) During the year ended December 31, 2023, Other includes expenses related to the valuation of certain assets as a result of the acquisition of Thryv Australia and foreign exchange-related expense. During the year ended December 31, 2022, Other primarily represents the bargain purchase gain as a result of the Vivial acquisition, partially offset by foreign exchange-related expense.

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 88,520 $ 47,183 $ 21,232 $ 2,775 $ 159,710 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,665 1,425 1,356 150 5,596 Stock-based compensation expense 74 43 — — 117 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 91,259 $ 48,651 $ 22,588 $ 2,925 $ 165,423 Gross Margin 66.7 % 66.8 % 71.9 % 83.6 % 67.6 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68.8 % 68.9 % 76.5 % 88.2 % 70.0 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 124,413 $ 34,944 $ 18,802 $ 746 $ 178,905 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,419 1,379 3,614 168 9,580 Stock-based compensation expense 81 26 — — 107 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 128,913 $ 36,349 $ 22,416 $ 914 $ 188,592 Gross Margin 66.3 % 60.3 % 58.2 % 54.1 % 64.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68.7 % 62.7 % 69.4 % 66.2 % 67.5 %

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 320,327 $ 161,663 $ 88,730 $ 7,527 $ 578,247 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 10,766 5,429 10,045 749 26,989 Stock-based compensation expense 399 214 — — 613 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 331,492 $ 167,306 $ 98,775 $ 8,276 $ 605,849 Gross Margin 62.7 % 63.8 % 62.2 % 74.2 % 63.1 % Adjusted Gross Margin 64.9 % 66.0 % 69.2 % 81.6 % 66.1 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS Marketing Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 539,543 $ 130,272 $ 108,496 $ 2,071 $ 780,382 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 17,800 4,657 15,385 505 38,347 Stock-based compensation expense 332 89 — — 421 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 557,675 $ 135,018 $ 123,881 $ 2,576 $ 819,150 Gross Margin 65.8 % 61.5 % 65.4 % 45.6 % 64.9 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68.0 % 63.7 % 74.6 % 56.7 % 68.1 %

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses in the U.S., International and in Total and (ii) SaaS businesses in the U.S., International and in Total. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 132,665 $ 29,528 $ 162,193 $ 70,652 $ 3,318 $ 73,970 Adjusted EBITDA 38,383 7,390 45,773 8,345 (1,842 ) 6,503 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.9 % 25.0 % 28.2 % 11.8 % (55.5 )% 8.8 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 187,755 $ 32,295 $ 220,050 $ 57,938 $ 1,380 $ 59,318 Adjusted EBITDA 59,758 10,657 70,415 83 (2,305 ) (2,222 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.8 % 33.0 % 32.0 % 0.1 % (167.0 )% (3.7 )%

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 510,533 $ 142,711 $ 653,244 $ 253,579 $ 10,138 $ 263,717 Adjusted EBITDA 123,249 52,241 175,490 18,576 (6,551 ) 12,025 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.1 % 36.6 % 26.9 % 7.3 % (64.6 )% 4.6 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 820,032 $ 166,010 $ 986,042 $ 211,801 $ 4,545 $ 216,346 Adjusted EBITDA 271,629 75,106 346,735 (3,686 ) (9,707 ) (13,393 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.1 % 45.2 % 35.2 % (1.7 )% (213.6 )% (6.2 )%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “preliminary”, “intend”, “plan”, “target”, “project”, “outlook”, “future”, “forward”, “guidance” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company’s future operating and financial performance; the Company’s ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company’s operations, the Company’s ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 65,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped these organizations across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Of Thryv’s approximately 350,000 business customers, most also use its digital and print presence products, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

