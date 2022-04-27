Thryv Hires Marie Caron as President – International Markets

Respected SaaS veteran will lead Thryv’s international expansion initiatives

Thryv has hired Marie Caron as President – International Markets to drive and manage Thryv’s international expansion. Caron will play a key role in advancing the company’s ambitious global growth strategy as Thryv moves to offer its SaaS platform to small and medium-sized businesses and franchises worldwide.

Thryv, one of the largest providers of business automation software to local businesses in the US, Australia, and with recently established business operations in Canada and the Caribbean, plans to continue its expansion internationally through a combination of SaaS businesses in new markets, partnerships with existing SaaS or marketing services businesses, and acquisitions. Caron will take charge of the international portfolio’s expansion, developing and maintaining robust global relationships and building a model that supports each country.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to join Thryv,” said Caron. “Small and medium-sized businesses around the globe are moving to SaaS to modernize their businesses, save time and money, and deliver a better customer experience. We’ll enable more SMBs to do exactly that by expanding Thryv’s international footprint and delivering the tools they need to gain back time and focus on their craft.”

Caron has spent 15 years building strategic alliances and spearheading international business development for SaaS companies. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances at Coveo, where she oversaw the company’s alliance and channel strategy worldwide, including relationships with Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Sitecore. She recruited, enabled, and led an ecosystem of more than 250 channel partners, including global firms, becoming one of the most important growth levers for the company: “Marie is an exceptional leader with the experience, talent, and drive that will bring our global growth strategy to fruition,” said Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO at Thryv. “Her knowledge of the SaaS industry and track record of forging international business and technology partnerships will guide the expansion of our international portfolio. Marie is yet another example of our ability to attract the top minds in SaaS as we continue to grow.”

Caron will be responsible for understanding the needs of the international market, building the strategy for expansion through partnerships and alliances, hiring a team to create and manage international partners, and working with other Thryv leaders to meet customer expectations. She will refine, evolve, and execute Thryv’s growth model to achieve efficiencies and establish best practices as Thryv pursues international expansion opportunities.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

