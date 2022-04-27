Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Thryv Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRY   US8860292064

THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.

(THRY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 09:30:41 am EDT
26.05 USD   -0.84%
04/20Thryv Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/15THRYV : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
04/15THRYV HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thryv Hires Marie Caron as President – International Markets

04/27/2022 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Respected SaaS veteran will lead Thryv’s international expansion initiatives

Thryv has hired Marie Caron as President – International Markets to drive and manage Thryv’s international expansion. Caron will play a key role in advancing the company’s ambitious global growth strategy as Thryv moves to offer its SaaS platform to small and medium-sized businesses and franchises worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005178/en/

Marie Caron, President – International Markets at Thryv. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marie Caron, President – International Markets at Thryv. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thryv, one of the largest providers of business automation software to local businesses in the US, Australia, and with recently established business operations in Canada and the Caribbean, plans to continue its expansion internationally through a combination of SaaS businesses in new markets, partnerships with existing SaaS or marketing services businesses, and acquisitions. Caron will take charge of the international portfolio’s expansion, developing and maintaining robust global relationships and building a model that supports each country.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to join Thryv,” said Caron. “Small and medium-sized businesses around the globe are moving to SaaS to modernize their businesses, save time and money, and deliver a better customer experience. We’ll enable more SMBs to do exactly that by expanding Thryv’s international footprint and delivering the tools they need to gain back time and focus on their craft.”

Caron has spent 15 years building strategic alliances and spearheading international business development for SaaS companies. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President, Global Channel and Alliances at Coveo, where she oversaw the company’s alliance and channel strategy worldwide, including relationships with Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Sitecore. She recruited, enabled, and led an ecosystem of more than 250 channel partners, including global firms, becoming one of the most important growth levers for the company: “Marie is an exceptional leader with the experience, talent, and drive that will bring our global growth strategy to fruition,” said Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO at Thryv. “Her knowledge of the SaaS industry and track record of forging international business and technology partnerships will guide the expansion of our international portfolio. Marie is yet another example of our ability to attract the top minds in SaaS as we continue to grow.”

Caron will be responsible for understanding the needs of the international market, building the strategy for expansion through partnerships and alliances, hiring a team to create and manage international partners, and working with other Thryv leaders to meet customer expectations. She will refine, evolve, and execute Thryv’s growth model to achieve efficiencies and establish best practices as Thryv pursues international expansion opportunities.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
04/20Thryv Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/15THRYV : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
04/15THRYV HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/05Thryv Holdings, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
04/05Thryv Holdings Targets SaaS Revenue of $4 Billion by 2032, Reaffirms Q1, 2022 Guidance
MT
04/05THRYV : Hosts Investor Day, Announces SaaS Revenue Target of $1 Billion in 2027 - Form 8-K
PU
04/05THRYV HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/05Thryv Hosts Investor Day, Announces SaaS Revenue Target of $1 Billion in 2027
BU
03/31REMINDER : Thryv to Host Investor Day in New York City
BU
03/24REMINDER : Thryv to Host Investor Day in New York City
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 088 M - -
Net income 2022 89,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 897 M 897 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Thryv Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,27 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 71,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Walsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Rouse Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. Wholey EVP, Chief Operations & Information Officer
Lesley Bolger Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Bonnie Bachar Kintzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.-36.13%897
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.96%16 150
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-2.94%15 520
WPP PLC-11.57%13 750
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-9.00%13 412
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.61%11 256