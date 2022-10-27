Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Thryv Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THRY   US8860292064

THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.

(THRY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
20.26 USD   -2.97%
10/24B. Riley Lowers Thryv Holdings' Price Target to $36 From $42, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/18Thryv Announces Canadian Headquarters and Begins Offering ThryvPaySM to Canadian Small Businesses
BU
10/18Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces Canadian Headquarters and Begins Offering ThryvPaySM to Canadian Small Businesses
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thryv Named Overall SaaS Award Winner for Marketing in 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards Competition

10/27/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, is excited to announce it has been selected as an Overall SaaS Award winner in the Marketing category for the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

“As our company continues to earn accolades, we continue to work harder to ensure our story is being told,” said Thryv’s Chief Product Officer Ryan Cantor. “When Thryv users recognize the value our platform provides small businesses, they recommend it to their peers – the best kind of marketing. That’s when we know we’re doing something right.”

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, and 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria. As an indicator of APPEALIE’s SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results,” commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

For a full list of winners, click here.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
10/24B. Riley Lowers Thryv Holdings' Price Target to $36 From $42, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/18Thryv Announces Canadian Headquarters and Begins Offering ThryvPaySM to Canadian Small ..
BU
10/18Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces Canadian Headquarters and Begins Offering ThryvPaySM to ..
CI
10/13Thryv To Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3
BU
10/11Thryv named a winner for the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology
BU
10/06Thryv named to Newsweek's list of America's 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022
BU
10/03Getintheloop Partners with Thryv Holdings, Inc. to Offer Small Business Software in the..
CI
09/21Thryv Partners with Fora Financial to Offer Capital That Helps Small Businesses Grow
BU
09/21Thryv Partners with Fora Financial to Offer Capital That Helps Small Businesses Grow
CI
09/02Insider Buy: Thryv Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 172 M - -
Net income 2022 122 M - -
Net Debt 2022 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 698 M 698 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Thryv Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,26 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Walsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Rouse Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. Wholey Chief Operations & Information Officer, EVP
Lesley Bolger Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Bonnie Bachar Kintzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.-50.74%698
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-2.57%14 558
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-3.38%14 461
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-19.49%11 790
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.95%10 066
WPP PLC-31.93%9 551