Thryv Platform Expands with Launch of Marketing Center

Building on Thryv’s successful small business platform, Marketing Center empowers users with tools and technology to competitively market and grow their business

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), provider of the Thryv® small business platform for small- to medium-sized businesses, announced today the launch of Marketing Center, a fully integrated platform that provides everything a small business needs to attract new customers and efficiently market and grow their business.

Marketing Center arms small business owners with the tools to effectively market and grow their business in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Thryv announced the upcoming launch of Marketing Center earlier this year, and after a successful beta launch, Marketing Center is now available in the U.S., with an international expansion planned for the first half of 2023.

Marketing Center, Thryv’s debut MarTech offering, effortlessly connects the Thryv small business platform to the client’s marketing activities. This enables a business owner to understand where their customers are coming from and then to follow up with them digitally using automation. This helps the small business owner know what works and what doesn’t.

“As marketing costs continue to skyrocket, Marketing Center is leveling the playing field for small businesses,” said Thryv Chairman and CEO Joe Walsh. “Amidst inflation and economic uncertainty, small businesses will be seeking out efficiencies. They want to ensure they can make every dollar count.

“Thryv’s Marketing Center is designed to provide transparent insights on every marketing effort to inform the ROI of their activities and ensure no dollar is wasted.”

Fully Integrated, No Set-Up Required

Today, consumers use their web and mobile devices to discover new service providers, making it more difficult for small businesses to track these anonymous views and complex journeys. Thryv’s Marketing Center allows small businesses to track their website views and see data on how current customers and prospects interact with their business pages.

While some platforms may focus on landing pages, analytics and bottom of funnel conversion capabilities, and others on purchasing and optimizing advertising campaigns, Thryv’s Marketing Center platform accomplishes all of this in a single user experience.

Marketing Center fully integrates with Google, Facebook, Instagram, Bing, Yahoo Display Network, Connected TV, and Yelp to empower small business owners with the capabilities of omni-channel advertising campaigns that can be created, launched, and managed by the user from a single platform. Advertising campaigns, which are entirely optional, enable a small business owner to start, stop, increase, and decrease their budgets at any time for any reason.

Coupled with the existing Thryv website, Marketing Center adds an easy-to-use landing page builder to power all online marketing activities. Thryv’s focus on end-to-end experience, means all the tags, analytics and set-up are entirely automated for the small business.

Enhanced Digital Presence

Marketing Center can connect with users’ Google Business Profiles to optimize and provide robust analytics in one central location. Additionally, Marketing Center can access both YP.com and Yelp to offer enhanced business profiles as part of the monthly subscription.

These enhanced profiles help the small business be found amongst a growing sea of competitors. All managed, tracked, and controlled from a single platform.

Robust Marketing Toolkit

In addition to centralized analytics about all marketing activities, Marketing Center provides easy to use marketing tools to optimize and compete in the modern marketplace. Robust heatmapping and session replay is available to help the small business optimize their website and landing page experiences to maximize conversions.

Competitor tracking enables the small business owner to monitor the digital marketing efforts of their competitors to adopt what works, and to avoid what doesn’t.

Marketing Center can even help small business owners track their offline marketing efforts by provisioning and centralizing the analytics on trackable phone numbers. The business owner can easily place these on lawn signs, vehicle wraps, direct mail pieces and more to track the ROI on these off-line activities.

Robust AI Driven Recommendations

Marketing Center understands that the average Small Business owner isn’t a digital marketing guru. To automate and save a business owner time, Marketing Center includes AI powered recommendations on all paid campaigns, after 30-days, that monitor real time performance and makes intelligent recommendations that can be implemented with a single button click, saving business owners hours of time having to tinker with multiple complex platforms.

“Marketing Center centralizes and simplifies small business marketing,” said Chief Product Officer of Thryv Ryan Cantor. “It offers small businesses the analytics and understanding that has been historically only available to larger corporations.

“For decades, bigger companies have spent billions of dollars on marketing technology to inform their marketing decisions. Marketing Center will enable small business owners to know which marketing tactics work and which do not to maximize their return on investment.”

Marketing Center is available in the U.S. for a $199 Monthly Subscription, with a 15% platform optimization fee on any advertising campaigns run via the platform.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and local directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

