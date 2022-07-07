Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Thryv Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    THRY   US8860292064

THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.

(THRY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-07 pm EDT
23.40 USD   +0.60%
05:31pThryv Recognized as Most Loved Workplace for 2022
BU
06/30Thryv to Participate in CJS Securities 22nd Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference
BU
06/28Thryv Enhances Its Fast-Growing ThryvPaySM With Consumer Financing Option
BU
Summary 
Summary

Thryv Recognized as Most Loved Workplace for 2022

07/07/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
This honor highlights Thryv’s commitment to employee experience

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv'' or the “Company”), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced it was certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

“The Most Loved Workplace program identifies workplaces where employees feel included, valued and appreciated; we’re proud to have been recognized,” commented Chief Legal Officer and Human Resources Lesley Bolger. “It boils down to each of our employees makes a difference. Having a great client experience starts with having a great employee experience. Our employees should be proud that their voices enabled Thryv to earn this Most Loved Workplace certification.”

Thryv was named a Most Loved Workplace® because of its continuous commitment to its workforce, allowing for a flexible, engaging and client-focused employee experience.

“We know that to deliver a great client experience we must have employees who love what they do,” said Chief Customer Officer Grant Freeman. “This recognition complements our research among our clients where they tell us they truly enjoy interacting with our employees. The combination of great employees and great clients is a win-win.”

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Thryv became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the Company.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

In its original research that created MLW criteria, Backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

To view Thryv’s Most Loved Workplace profile, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/thryv.

To learn more about the Most Loved Workplace, visit MostLovedWorkplace.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 123 M - -
Net income 2022 99,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 796 M 796 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 23,26 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph A. Walsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Rouse Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
John F. Wholey Chief Operations & Information Officer, EVP
Lesley Bolger Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Bonnie Bachar Kintzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.-43.45%796
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.51%14 124
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-12.68%13 050
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-27.53%11 069
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-27.02%10 759
WPP PLC-30.27%10 101