Thryv : ThryvPaySM Debuts in Australia

Thryv, leading software for small businesses, launches its new, first-of-its-kind payment provider
DALLAS - November 2, 2022 -Thryv, (NASDAQ:THRY), the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses, announced the launch of ThryvPaySM into the Australian market.
ThryvPay, a feature of the Thryv™ software, is the first payment processing solution designed specifically for service-based small businesses. Service based SMBs often have a lower number of transactions but a higher average ticket price.
Following a highly successful launch in the US, ThryvPay in Australia is set to transform small business payment processing and help businesses get paid faster.
One of the key barriers preventing many SMBs from providing safe and convenient online payment options are the associated added processing fees, which can strain profit margins. ThryvPay includes the option to automatically add a carry-through surcharge on any credit card transaction to bridge this gap. Consumers not willing to pay the added fee are still able to choose from more affordable options, such as bank transfer.
The robustness of the Thryv platform allows small businesses to deliver a competitive customer experience with ease by creating estimates, booking appointments, sending invoices and getting paid via text, online, and via a private consumer login area, all from one platform. ThryvPay will make payments more convenient and transparent.
Ryan Cantor, Thryv's Chief Product Officer, says, "Payment processing isn't new to us at Thryv because we've been helping small businesses get paid for years.
"But over the years, we've seen the pain our small business clients experience every day when trying to process payments. With ThryvPay, we created functionality that allows them to accept a variety of payments, lets them know funds are available in real time, and we're completely transparent about transaction fees - so there are never any surprises. These are the daily solutions service-based small businesses need, and ThryvPay delivers on every one of them."
Some of the advantages that ThryvPay offers small businesses compared with other leading payment processing solutions include:
Convenient payment options - seamless flexibility of accepting credit card, Apple and Google Wallet capability with next day processing or bank transfers
Competitive processing rates - A highly competitive flat rate of 1.75% + $0.30 per transaction with no set-up fees for credit card users or 1% for bank transfers up to a max of $5 per transaction.
Scheduled payments - Customised instalment plans for pre-set specific dates, ideal for service-based businesses that offer on-going services or memberships
Surcharge fees and tipping - Pass-through credit card processing fees to customers and acceptance of tips
Credit card on file - Securely stores consumer information in the small business's Thryv account for ease of future transactions
Real-time reporting and assistance - Fully transparent reporting and reconciliation ability and the ability to integrate with a variety of accounting apps which auto-sync all ThryvPay transactions for easy reconciliation.
Dedicated ThryvPay Support - Thryv also provides dedicated support for any ThryvPay questions which includes dispute and chargeback assistance current Thryv users can access ThryvPay through their dashboard today. A dedicated ThryvPay mobile app is available for iOS and Android in both app stores for quicker and easier payment processing. For more information, please visit thryv.com.au.
