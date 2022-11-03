Advanced search
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Thryv : ThryvPaySM Debuts in Australia

11/03/2022 | 10:53am EDT
Thryv, leading software for small businesses, launches its new, first-of-its-kind payment provider

DALLAS - November 2, 2022 - Thryv, (NASDAQ:THRY), the fully integrated, end-to-end customer experience platform for small businesses, announced the launch of ThryvPaySM into the Australian market.

ThryvPay, a feature of the Thryv™ software, is the first payment processing solution designed specifically for service-based small businesses. Service based SMBs often have a lower number of transactions but a higher average ticket price.

Following a highly successful launch in the US, ThryvPay in Australia is set to transform small business payment processing and help businesses get paid faster.

One of the key barriers preventing many SMBs from providing safe and convenient online payment options are the associated added processing fees, which can strain profit margins. ThryvPay includes the option to automatically add a carry-through surcharge on any credit card transaction to bridge this gap. Consumers not willing to pay the added fee are still able to choose from more affordable options, such as bank transfer.

The robustness of the Thryv platform allows small businesses to deliver a competitive customer experience with ease by creating estimates, booking appointments, sending invoices and getting paid via text, online, and via a private consumer login area, all from one platform. ThryvPay will make payments more convenient and transparent.

Ryan Cantor, Thryv's Chief Product Officer, says, "Payment processing isn't new to us at Thryv because we've been helping small businesses get paid for years.

"But over the years, we've seen the pain our small business clients experience every day when trying to process payments. With ThryvPay, we created functionality that allows them to accept a variety of payments, lets them know funds are available in real time, and we're completely transparent about transaction fees - so there are never any surprises. These are the daily solutions service-based small businesses need, and ThryvPay delivers on every one of them."

Some of the advantages that ThryvPay offers small businesses compared with other leading payment processing solutions include:

  • Convenient payment options - seamless flexibility of accepting credit card, Apple and Google Wallet capability with next day processing or bank transfers
  • Competitive processing rates - A highly competitive flat rate of 1.75% + $0.30 per transaction with no set-up fees for credit card users or 1% for bank transfers up to a max of $5 per transaction.
  • Scheduled payments - Customised instalment plans for pre-set specific dates, ideal for service-based businesses that offer on-going services or memberships
  • Surcharge fees and tipping - Pass-through credit card processing fees to customers and acceptance of tips
  • Credit card on file - Securely stores consumer information in the small business's Thryv account for ease of future transactions
  • Real-time reporting and assistance - Fully transparent reporting and reconciliation ability and the ability to integrate with a variety of accounting apps which auto-sync all ThryvPay transactions for easy reconciliation.
  • Dedicated ThryvPay Support - Thryv also provides dedicated support for any ThryvPay questions which includes dispute and chargeback assistance current Thryv users can access ThryvPay through their dashboard today. A dedicated ThryvPay mobile app is available for iOS and Android in both app stores for quicker and easier payment processing. For more information, please visit thryv.com.au.

    -ENDS-

    About Thryv

    Thryv builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use Thryv® software that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernised business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons. Thryv delivers business services to more than 50,000 small business clients* across the United States and Australia that enable them to compete and win in today's economy. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.au.

    Media Contacts

    For more information or commentary requests, please contact:

    Alexandria Wilson
    Polkadot Communications
    0406 007 668
    alexandria@polkadotcomms.com.au

    Anna MacIntosh
    Polkadot Communications
    0411 527 756
    anna@polkadotcomms.com.au

Disclaimer

Thryv Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
