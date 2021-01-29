Log in
Thryv Wins 2020 APPEALIE SaaS Award for Customer Success

01/29/2021 | 07:30am EST
Dallas, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform built for small business, today announced that it has been named the 2020 APPEALIE SaaS Award Winner for Customer Success. 

The APPEALIE SaaS Award selections focus on SaaS applications that honor “customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences,” said Matt Harney, founder of APPEALIE. 

The awards are based on customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores and customer responses to APPEALIE’s proprietary survey, as well as additional due diligence, determined by award categories. The Customer Success Award is judged by customer success experts, who review customer testimonials and outcomes. 

"'Client-devoted’ is the perfect way to describe our team at Thryv,” said Grant Freeman, Thryv’s VP of Client Success. “We are far more than a software platform. We are a team dedicated to providing the level of service needed to ensure our clients succeed at using our software to achieve their goals, and, in turn, succeed in delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for their customers, as well.” 

Added Freeman: “We offer our users something they won’t find with other small business SaaS providers in the market: catered coaching sessions during onboarding and free, ongoing 24-7 live support. This puts Thryv in a class by itself, and ensures our users don’t miss a beat in their day-to-day operations.” 

Thryv’s software allows users to deliver a better experience for their clients with the functionality to create personalized touchpoints throughout the entire customer journey. These customizable touchpoints include: 

  • Automated marketing, such as welcome emails or text message appointment reminders
  • Service packages to boost customer loyalty, such as multi-visit fitness packages or home maintenance packages
  • Anytime online scheduling
  • Listings control and social media management
  • Review requests and management
  • Easy payments via ThryvPaySM, the fully integrated payment processing service 

Plus, Thryv users have access to round-the-clock Thryv experts, providing setup and activation support along with in-app help videos, tutorials and a dedicated online knowledge center. 

“I love the fact that I get immediate responses to anything I ask or need,” Thryv user Veronica Coldiron wrote in a Thryv software review on G2. She’s the senior accountant at Chemical South Transport in Savannah, Ga. “Our salesperson is now more like a family member and our social media presence has skyrocketed. I can't imagine having a better experience!” 

Thryv is honored for the recognition from the APPEALIE SaaS Awards. To learn more, visit Thryv.com

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.       

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

 

Media Contact:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

Investor Contact:

Cameron Lessard 

Thryv, Inc.    

214.773.7022 

cameron.lessard@thryv.com   

 

KJ Christopher

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.7068

KJ.Christopher@thryv.com

 

###


Paige Blankenship
Thryv, Inc.
972.453.3012
paige.blankenship@thryv.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
