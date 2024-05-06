Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, announced today members of its management team will host 1:1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 9th Annual Emerging Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Virtual

Needham 19th Annual Tech & Media Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Presentation: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York, New York

B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Location: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading do-it-all small business software platform that empowers small businesses to modernize how they work. It offers small business owners everything they need to communicate effectively, manage their day-to-day operations, and grow — all in one place — giving up to 20 hours back in their week. Thryv’s customizable platform features three centers: Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, Business Center℠ and Marketing Center℠. Over 300,000 businesses globally use Thryv to connect with local customers and take care of everything they do, start to finish. For more information, visit thryv.com.