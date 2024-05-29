Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, announced today members of its management team will host 1:1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Presentation: 2:20 p.m. ET
Location: Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, Illinois

Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Presentation: 2:35 p.m. ET
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, New York

About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is the provider of the leading do-it-all small business software platform that empowers small businesses to modernize how they work. It offers small business owners everything they need to communicate effectively, manage their day-to-day operations, and grow — all in one place — giving up to 20 hours back in their week. Thryv’s customizable platform features three centers: Thryv Command Center, a freemium central communications hub, Business Center℠ and Marketing Center℠. Over 300,000 businesses globally use Thryv to connect with local customers and take care of everything they do, start to finish. For more information, visit thryv.com.