  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    THBR   KYG8857S1167

THUNDER BRIDGE ACQUISITION II, LTD.

(THBR)
  Report
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II : Shareholder Script – Merger Meeting (Form 8-K)

05/19/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. Shareholder Script - Merger Meeting

'Hi, this is Morrow Sodali, the proxy solicitor of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. The company's upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting is currently scheduled for June 9, 2021. You are a shareholder of the Company as of the record date for the meeting, May 10, 2021 and we are calling to let you know that you should be receiving your proxy material soon and are asking that you vote as soon as you receive your material. The agenda items include the approval of the business combination with indie Semiconductor among other select Charter and governance proposals. We ask that you vote all voting instruction forms you receive from your broker. We will also be reaching out to you in the next couple of days to make sure you received your material and answer any questions you may have. Thank you in advance for voting and for your investment in Thunder Bridge II.'

Disclaimer

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,1 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 434 M 434 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart THUNDER BRIDGE ACQUISITION II, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THUNDER BRIDGE ACQUISITION II, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 10,07 $
Spread / Highest target 98,6%
Spread / Average Target 83,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary A. Simanson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Houlihan Chief Financial Officer
John Wu Chief Investment Officer
David E. Mangum Independent Director
Mary Anne Gillespie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THUNDER BRIDGE ACQUISITION II, LTD.-23.83%434
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.88%30 860
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)21.88%17 141
HAL TRUST31.11%15 975
KINNEVIK AB29.00%9 500
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%9 155