indie Semiconductor : Introduces Ultrasonic Automotive Parking-Assist Solutions

Addresses Growing Demand for Enhanced Safety Features in Vehicles; Products Fully Qualified to Stringent AEC-Q100 Requirements

indie Semiconductor, an Autotech solutions innovator, which is currently in the process of merging with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company, today unveiled a family of high-performance sensing solutions supporting automotive parking-assist applications. Leveraging its mixed signal, digital signal processing (DSP) and power management expertise, indie’s highly integrated Echosense™ and Sonosense™ devices incorporate proprietary DSP algorithms that reduce hardware requirements and lower overall costs. The solutions embody the company’s holistic and optimized approach to solving the Autotech industry’s most challenging architectural issues.

“With increasing global concerns over enhanced safety, automotive manufacturers are actively including features such as intelligent parking-assist systems into their vehicles,” said Paul Hollingworth, indie’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “indie is excited to be enabling differentiated technologies that support advanced driver assistance systems, and ultimately fully autonomous vehicles. Our Echosense™ and Sonosense™ platforms provide OEMs with comprehensive architectures that simplify their design cycles, offer significant cost advantages and deliver the safety benefits drivers demand.”

In addition to its suite of parking-assist solutions, indie is also developing cutting-edge platforms for computer vision cameras, FMCW LiDAR, radar and sensor fusion applications serving Tier 1 customers and major automotive OEMs.

indie’s products serve four types of automotive applications: safety systems, connected car, user experience and electrification. According to IHS research, these key functions are projected to grow at a 19 percent compounded annual growth rate, from $16 billion in 2020 to $38 billion by 2025, substantially outpacing the broader global automotive semiconductor market during the same period.

About Sonosense™ and Echosense™

Sonosense™ (iND83207) and Echosense™ (iND83208) are high performance, ultrasonic automotive parking-assist solutions. Both incorporate a powerful 32-bit ARM® M0 core with 64kB of FLASH and 16kB of SRAM. A low-noise receiver is combined with proprietary DSP hardware to detect object echoes. Object identification algorithms are implemented in the ARM® M0 core, reducing the hardware requirements of the devices and substantially lowering overall system cost. Both devices include an integrated power management unit (PMU) directly connected to the car battery, from which all the supplies required by the device are generated. Connectivity is provided through fully-integrated LIN interfaces.

The Echosense™ ultrasound transducer is driven by a high-voltage full-bridge driver enabling a transformer-less solution. Sonosense™ integrates two regulated current sources for driving the primary side of a center-tapped transformer, with the secondary side powering an ultrasonic transducer.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland and various locations throughout China.

In December 2020, indie announced it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (Nasdaq: THBR), a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in early Spring 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will retain the indie Semiconductor name and be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “INDI.”

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In August 2019, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. consummated a $345 million initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 34.5 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols THBRU, THBR and THBRW.

