EXPLANATORY NOTE

Thunder Energies Corporation f/k/a Thunder Fusion Corporation and CCJ Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in the State of Florida on April 21, 2011.

As used in this Current Report henceforward, unless otherwise stated or the context clearly indicates otherwise, the terms "Thunder Energies," the "Company," the "Registrant," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Thunder Energies Corp., after giving effect to the Share Exchange and the Split-Off.

This Current Report contains summaries of the material terms of various action taken in conjunction with the change of control of the Company and appointment of new officers and directors.

This Current Report responds to the following Items in Form 8-K:

Item 5.06 Changes in Shell Company Status

Thunder Energies Corporation is not currently a shell corporation nor has it ever been a shell corporation. At the current time OTC Markets, Inc. has labeled the Company as a "Shell Risk". This filing is a clarification to the Company's shareholders to clarify that, based on the definitions within Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934 the Corporation is not a shell company.

DEFINITION OF A SHELL COMPANY

The Securities Act Rule 405 and Exchange Act Rule 12b-2 define a Shell Company as a company, other than an asset-backed issuer, with no or nominal operations; and either:

· no or nominal assets; · assets consisting of cash and cash equivalents; or · assets consisting of any amount of cash and cash equivalents and nominal other assets.

The Corporation has completed the audit of its financials, filed for a Tier 2 Regulation A offering, acquired a majority interest in Fourth & One, LLC a major rights holder in Kinsley Mountain (a mining and mineral rights property), acquired Bear Village Inc (a developer of family-oriented resorts) and entered into a marketing agreement with the Las Vegas Aces Women Basketball team to promote its property development.

The Company has incurred operating expenses with respect to the implementation of its operations and business plan. Consolidated financials are provided through the EDGAR system. The Company is also working on a Regulation A public offering to obtain financing for further expansion into the market.

