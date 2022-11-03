Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBRD   CA88605U1075

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.

(TBRD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-02 pm EDT
3.160 CAD   -1.25%
09:19aAdvisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fiscal 2023 Q1 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/21Transcript : Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/20Thunderbird Entertainment Group Reports Fiscal Year End 2022 Results
BU
Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fiscal 2023 Q1 Conference Call and Webcast

11/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced it will file the Company’s Q1 2023 earnings results pre market on November 17, 2022 and hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a corporate update and strategic overview. Chief Financial Officer Barb Harwood will present the financial statements. A short question and answer period will take place after the prepared remarks.

Conference Call & Webcast Information
Date: November 17, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 (833) 950-0062
United States: 1 (844) 200-6205
All other locations: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access Code: 573895
Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/655076286

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line 10 minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the Thunderbird website.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.


© Business Wire 2022
