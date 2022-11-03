Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fiscal 2023 Q1 Conference Call and Webcast

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced it will file the Company’s Q1 2023 earnings results pre market on November 17, 2022 and hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a corporate update and strategic overview. Chief Financial Officer Barb Harwood will present the financial statements. A short question and answer period will take place after the prepared remarks.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Date: November 17, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 (833) 950-0062

United States: 1 (844) 200-6205

All other locations: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 573895

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/655076286

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line 10 minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the Thunderbird website.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

