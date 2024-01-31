Animation Studio Joins International Community of Businesses Dedicated to Inclusive, Equitable, and Regenerative Economy

Atomic Cartoons (Atomic), a Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) company, is proud to share that it has achieved a major sustainability milestone. Atomic is now B Corp certified, formally joining a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.

Under the guidance of nonprofit organization B Lab, companies that are B Corp Certified have achieved a high standard of verified social and environmental performance through meeting a rigorous third-party assessment and transparency requirements. In addition, B Corp companies have made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, vowing to consider all interest holders, not only shareholders. There are more than 8,000 companies in 95 countries with B Corp Certification.

“We are incredibly proud to share that Atomic Cartoons is a Certified B Corporation. This milestone is testament to our steadfast commitment to advance social and environmental initiatives within the animation industry and beyond,” said Atomic CEO Jennifer Twiner McCarron, who is also the CEO and Chair of Thunderbird. “Producing with integrity and acting as a force for good is a core part of Atomic’s identity, and B Corp Certification will enable us to make an even greater positive impact through a trusted framework that values transparency and accountability.”

Atomic Cartoons’ dedication to taking action to benefit all people, communities, and the planet can be observed across the studio. During the 18-month-plus journey to complete certification, Atomic implemented many new initiatives, including the introduction of a new paid volunteer policy, as well as sustainability policies and emissions tracking and targets through a partnership with a company called Watershed. As part of the process of becoming B Corp Certified, Atomic also became a B.C. Benefit Company, which involves making a commitment to the Province of British Columbia to operate in a responsible and sustainable way, and to work towards one or more public benefits.

“The best part of Atomic’s B Corp journey was how it showed the team what they were doing well, and where they could create even more benefits for artists, customers, audiences and our local communities,” said Marsha Newbery, Vice President, Sustainability & Business Affairs at Thunderbird Entertainment, who led the process on behalf of Atomic. “This is by no means the end – Atomic receiving this certification doesn't mean perfection. It means Atomic is committed to putting its artists and audiences first, and to grow while meeting rising standards for social and environmental performance.”

ABOUT ATOMIC CARTOONS

Atomic Cartoons is an internationally renowned, award-winning animation studio with offices located in Vancouver, Ottawa and Los Angeles. We are known for our artist-driven culture that attracts, retains and promotes the best talent in the business. Atomic develops and produces high-end animated content that spans preschool, comedy, action-adventure, adult and commercial genres, and everything in between. And we have developed a stellar global reputation for our ability to translate big brands like LEGO, Star Wars, My Little Pony, Cocomelon and many more into top-notch animation, while also developing high-quality original Atomic productions including The Last Kids on Earth, Rocket Saves the Day and Mermicorno: Starfall, which is currently in production. Atomic is B Corp certified and a B.C. Benefit Company. For more information, visit www.atomiccartoons.com.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Reginald the Vampire and Boot Camp. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

