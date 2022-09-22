Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBRD   CA88605U1075

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.

(TBRD)
  Report
09/21/2022
3.120 CAD   -0.95%
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Appoints Nelson Huynh to the Role of Director, Distribution Sales
CI
Thunderbird Entertainment appoints Director of Distribution Sales to further expand Thunderbird Distribution business
BU
Frank Giustra Announces Updated Disposition and Donation of Common Shares Held in Thunderbird Entertainment
BU
Great Pacific Media's Highway Thru Hell Captures Epic Disaster in Unprecedented 11th Season

09/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
The brand-new season of Highway Thru Hell profiles heroes dealing with devastated communities, roadways and months-long closures in wake of 2021 British Columbia floods

In Canada, Season 11 of the smash-hit Discovery Original series premieres on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Great Pacific Media (GPM), the unscripted division of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company) is revving up for the latest season of Highway Thru Hell, premiering on Bell Media’s Discovery, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, moving up from its previous 10 p.m. ET timeslot.

Season 11 of Highway Thru Hell tests roads and communities like never before, as the unprecedented weather disaster of the 2021 B.C. floods, hits home for heavy recovery operators, highway crews, and first responders.

“We went from normal life to a natural disaster state of emergency,” says series’ star Jamie Davis. “We were trapped in our hometown. It really was an apocalyptic event.”

“Over the last decade, Highway Thru Hell has given audiences a striking picture of the challenges and danger inherent in keeping people and goods on the move, but this season is truly like no other,” says Series Producer Nicole Tomlinson. “This year we witness our highway heroes navigating waves of destruction, rapid response and long-term recovery.”

This stirring season zeroes in on the build-up and onset of the atmospheric river, the mudslides that wipe out highways and cut off communities, and the destruction caused by flooding. From Davis’ first-hand experience of the flooding and isolation in Hope, B.C. that threatened his home and operation, to the crew’s epic race to evacuate the Coquihalla Highway, viewers go beyond last year’s headlines, to the on-the-ground battles of grit, bravery, and heart, pushing through against impossible odds. And beyond the struggles and devastation, the enormous relief and celebration as they open the highways, and the winter recovery season begins.

Viewers can catch up on seasons 1-10 of Highway Thru Hell on ctv.ca and the CTV App, with new episodes from Season 11 rolling out weekly beginning Sept. 26.

For more information, media interviews, contact Lana Castleman (lcastleman@thunderbird.tv).

Social Media
Twitter: @HWYThruHell
Instagram: @hwythruhell
Facebook: facebook.com/hwythruhell
#HWYThruHell

ABOUT GREAT PACIFIC MEDIA

Great Pacific Media (“GPM”) programs are seen in more than 170 countries, and the Thunderbird Entertainment Group division specializes in the financing, development, production and co-production of factual, documentary, and reality television. Current productions at GPM include the highly rated Discovery Canada series Highway Thru Hell and its two spin-offs Heavy Rescue: 401 and Mud Mountain Haulers, all of which are also broadcast on The Weather Channel in the US, with Heavy Rescue: 401 also on Netflix there. Recently announced new series include Deadman’s Curse (History, Hulu), Dr. Savannah: Wild Rose Vet (APTN, Cottage Life) and Styled (HGTV, Hulu).

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, factual, and animated programming for the world’s leading direct-to-consumer platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high-quality, socially responsible and meaningful content. The Company develops, produces, and distributes its content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids & Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), Thunderbird Scripted and Thunderbird Distribution. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Reginald the Vampire, Strays and Kim’s Convenience, among others. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

With compelling real-life programming that inspires and entertains, Discovery reveals the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. Discovery offers a signature mix of adrenaline-charged stories, larger-than-life personalities and vivid imagery for viewers with curious minds. With the best factual programming from Canada and around the world, Discovery captures the excitement of a passion for life – one lived fully and at its most extreme. With exceptional and immersive storytelling, the channel offers in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the extraordinary people and places that shape our world. Discovery Canada is a joint venture between Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company, and Discovery Communications Inc. Fan favourite series and exclusive Canadian original Discovery content is available to stream on CTV.ca and the CTV app.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.


© Business Wire 2022
