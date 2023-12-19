Official THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC. press release

Season 13 of the hit Discovery Channel Original docuseries is currently in production for delivery in 2024, while Season 12 finales on January 29 Discovery Channel slates Highway Thru Hell holiday marathon, featuring seasons 1 to 11, for December 23 to 31

Great Pacific Media (GPM), a Thunderbird Entertainment Group (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) company, is pleased to announce that the hit Discovery Channel Original docuseries Highway Thru Hell is set to return for a 13th season. Currently in production, the new season will push the series past the historic 200th episode mark to make 204 episodes of Highway Thru Hell.

The series' Canadian fans will also be treated to a Highway Thru Hell holiday marathon of seasons 1 to 11 on Discovery Channel, airing from Saturday, December 23 to Sunday, December 31. Season 12 of Highway Thru Hell returns with new episodes on Monday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET, with Season 12 set to finale on Monday, January 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

Highway Thru Hell debuted on Discovery Channel in 2012 and instantly became a mega-hit with viewers with its jaw-dropping, real-life stories of the recovery operators and highway crews who fight to keep the highways open in one of the most treacherous routes in North America through B.C.’s mountains. The heavy rescue teams featured in the series charge straight into the storm, and over the years they’ve performed near-impossible vehicle rescues day and night on steep cliffs, mountain tops, and washed out and collapsing sections of highways to the awe of audiences everywhere.

“Highway Thru Hell is one of the longest-running unscripted series anywhere. Its success in Canada, the U.S., and globally, is a testament to the incredible work performed day in and day out by the heavy rescue companies that allow us to come along for the ride, and a legion of incredibly hardworking and talented production team members over the seasons,” said GPM President, David Way. “And at the centre of it all is a humble, real-life Canadian icon, Jamie Davis. Our heartfelt thanks to Jamie, the entire cast of Highway Thru Hell, our steadfast partners at Bell Media, and audiences worldwide for taking this incredible Canadian success story to a magical 200 episodes, and beyond.”

“When we first started the series, we did it to show people the challenges we face in serving the public, and the sacrifices the industry and its members make to clear highways and enable traffic to flow 24/7 every day,” said Jamie Davis, principal Jamie Davis Towing and star of Highway Thru Hell. “We did not think the show would last more than a year. And to our amazement, we are approaching 200 episodes! We are happy that the show has been successful in promoting the ‘slow down, move over’ message to motorists. I have also been touched by the outreach from many fans who’ve said the show has not only been entertaining, but that it has also helped them get through difficult times in their personal lives.”

Banijay Rights distributes Highway Thru Hell internationally. It’s currently available on The Weather Channel in the U.S. and in more than 180 territories across the globe.

