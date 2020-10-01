Thunderbird Entertainment : Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Log in
10/01/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to share the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 15 , 2020 at 11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST. The Company will distribute the press release before the market opens on October 15 , 2020.

During the conference call, Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a corporate update and strategic overview. Chief Financial Officer Barb Harwood will present the financial statements. A short question and answer period will take place after the prepared remarks.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following online registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9649827. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the event's page on our investor relations website here: http://thunderbird.tv/events-and-presentations/.

Investors can access a replay of the teleconference at: (+1) 416-621-4642 or toll-free at (+1) 800-585-8367 two hours after the call's completion. The Conference ID # is 9649827. The teleconference replay will be available through October 29, 2020.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 76,0 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net income 2020 3,17 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net cash 2020 9,28 M 6,98 M 6,98 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,3 M 71,5 M 71,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,38 CAD
Last Close Price 2,04 CAD
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jennifer Twiner Mccarron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Miller President & Director
Brian Paes-Braga Chairman
Barbara Harwood Chief Financial Officer
Frank Giustra Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.40.69%71
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.92.79%17 671
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.13.16%9 507
TOHO CO., LTD.-4.62%7 302
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-16.06%3 981
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-7.42%3 874
