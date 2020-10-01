Thunderbird Entertainment : Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced it will hold a conference call and webcast to share the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 15 , 2020 at 11 a.m. PST/ 2 p.m. EST. The Company will distribute the press release before the market opens on October 15 , 2020.

During the conference call, Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a corporate update and strategic overview. Chief Financial Officer Barb Harwood will present the financial statements. A short question and answer period will take place after the prepared remarks.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following online registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9649827. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the event's page on our investor relations website here: http://thunderbird.tv/events-and-presentations/.

Investors can access a replay of the teleconference at: (+1) 416-621-4642 or toll-free at (+1) 800-585-8367 two hours after the call's completion. The Conference ID # is 9649827. The teleconference replay will be available through October 29, 2020.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

