  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBRD   CA88605U1075

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.

(TBRD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-22 pm EST
3.200 CAD   -5.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces Grant of RSUs to Employees

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company) today announced that the Company has granted 121,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to employees on Friday, November 18, 2022, under the terms of the Company’s equity incentive compensation plan. Each RSU will be settled in cash upon vesting. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the anniversaries from the date of grant. These grants were made to appropriately reward the previous and ongoing contributions of the recipient employees and to encourage them to continue contributing significantly to Thunderbird’s success in future.

For information on Thunderbird and to subscribe to the Company’s investor list for news updates, go to www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to RSUs being settled in cash upon vesting; the vesting schedule of the RSUs; the future contributions of employees; and the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; those additional risks set out in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and other public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 190 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2023 7,57 M 5,64 M 5,64 M
Net cash 2023 39,9 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 168 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,40 CAD
Average target price 4,68 CAD
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Twiner McCarron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Berkowitz President & Chief Creative Officer
Barbara Harwood Chief Financial Officer
Marjorie A. Wieshofer Chairman
Sarah Nathanson COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.-22.37%125
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-54.96%6 729
TOHO COMPANY LTD7.61%6 531
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-14.55%3 612
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-10.46%2 989
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-22.91%1 772