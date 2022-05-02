Log in
    TBRD   CA88605U1075

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.

(TBRD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 03:57:42 pm EDT
3.525 CAD   +6.82%
03/16Hulu, Prime Video Secure Rights to Series from Thunderbird Entertainment Group Unit
MT
03/16Hulu, Amazon's Prime Video Bite into Scripted Dramedy Reginald the Vampire from Thunderbird Entertainment's Great Pacific Media
BU
02/28Thunderbird Entertainment Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
NE
Thunderbird Entertainment Group to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

05/02/2022
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference.

Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron is scheduled to present on May 18, 2022, at 2:15-2:55 PM EST/11:15 AM PST.

Interested parties looking to attend the webinar can register in advance at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham120/thbrf/2422734

A replay option will also be available on the Company’s website at: https://investors.thunderbird.tv/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

SOURCE Thunderbird Entertainment Inc.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.


© Business Wire 2022
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Q2 2022 md&a
PU
02/24THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Q2 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
02/24Thunderbird Entertainment Group Reports on Q2 2022 Results
BU
02/24Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter an..
CI
02/11Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fiscal 2022 Q..
BU
02/10Thunderbird Entertainment Appoints Director to Lead Marketing and Communications
BU
Financials
Sales 2022 132 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 6,75 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
Net cash 2022 35,5 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 136 M 136 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 67,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,53 CAD
Average target price 5,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Twiner Mccarron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Berkowitz President & Chief Creative Officer
Barbara Harwood Chief Financial Officer
Marjorie A. Wieshofer Chairman
Sarah Nathanson Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.-19.52%136
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-37.43%10 134
TOHO COMPANY LTD-1.93%6 571
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-6.69%3 926
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-20.14%2 890
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-5.63%2 303