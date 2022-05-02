Thunderbird Entertainment Group to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference.

Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Twiner McCarron is scheduled to present on May 18, 2022, at 2:15-2:55 PM EST/11:15 AM PST.

Interested parties looking to attend the webinar can register in advance at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham120/thbrf/2422734

A replay option will also be available on the Company’s website at: https://investors.thunderbird.tv/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

