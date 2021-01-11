Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.    TBRD   CA88605U1075

THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.

(TBRD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thunderbird Entertainment : Launches New Global Distribution and Consumer Products Division

01/11/2021 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry Veteran Richard Goldsmith Joins the Company as President of New Division

New Division will Elevate Company IP Across Kids & Family, Factual and Scripted Divisions

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced the creation of a new Global Distribution and Consumer Products Division. Industry veteran Richard Goldsmith joins Thunderbird and Atomic Cartoons, the Company’s Kids and Family Division, to lead the new venture as President of Global Distribution and Consumer Products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005246/en/

Richard Goldsmith, President of Global Distribution and Consumer Products, Thunderbird Entertainment Group and Atomic Cartoons (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard Goldsmith, President of Global Distribution and Consumer Products, Thunderbird Entertainment Group and Atomic Cartoons (Photo: Business Wire)

In this newly created role, Goldsmith will oversee worldwide content distribution and the development of innovative consumer products and experiences that expand and enrich audience engagement across all Thunderbird properties.

"We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Richard to the team, and his presence will be key as we continue to take Thunderbird to the next level,” said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Thunderbird.

Goldsmith will be based in Los Angeles, and report to Thunderbird and Atomic Cartoons’ Chief Creative Officer, Matthew Berkowitz.

“It is a privilege to welcome Richard to the team as we launch our new Global Distribution and Consumer Products Division,” said Berkowitz. “This expansion is a significant part of Thunderbird and Atomic’s IP growth strategy. Richard’s wealth of experience, exceptional business acumen and proven track record of phenomenal productions make him the perfect person to lead this venture. Alongside our creative teams, we hope to make some truly special shows together.”

Goldsmith’s background spans the television and animation industries, including key leadership roles in media distribution, licensing, merchandising and business development for major entertainment brands at companies that include The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Entertainment and The Jim Henson Company. Prior to joining Thunderbird and Atomic Cartoons, Goldsmith was a part of the senior management team at Cyber Group Studios, where he helped guide the global day-to-day and long-term business plans of the company. He also oversaw all operations in North America, China and Australia, including distribution and consumer products for hit series like Gigantosaurus, in addition to content development.

“Through my work with Atomic Cartoons over the last two years on The Last Kids on Earth franchise, I was able to experience firsthand the Company’s energy, expertise and creative thinking. Within the industry, the word ‘love’ is often used to describe Thunderbird’s content and people. This is a powerful statement. I am thrilled and honoured to join Thunderbird and Atomic as the Company enters a new era. I cannot wait to share our incredible new series with global media and consumer products partners,” said Goldsmith.

Thunderbird collaborates with many of the world's most well-respected media and entertainment companies. The new division is part of the Company’s strategic push to acquire and develop its growing stable of owned IP, and to continue providing award-winning service to external partners such as Netflix, Disney and PBS/GBH.

In addition to supporting the Company’s owned IP, the new division will also source and manage third party media distribution and consumer products opportunities.

Atomic Cartoons most recently won a 2020 Daytime Emmy for its Netflix series The Last Kids on Earth, as well as a Peabody for Molly of Denali on PBS/GBH and CBC. Great Pacific Media, which is the factual and scripted production unit of Thunderbird, produces hit television series such as Highway Thru Hell for Discovery and The Weather Channel, Heavy Rescue: 401 for Discovery, and Kim’s Convenience for CBC and Netflix.

Thunderbird’s Board of Directors has authorized the grant of an aggregate of 525,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan to employees at the management level. The options are exercisable at a price of $3.07 per share and have a seven-year term, subject to vesting provisions.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.
09:10aTHUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Launches New Global Distribution and Consumer Produc..
BU
01/07THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual N..
BU
2020THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Announces AGM 2020 Results
BU
2020Innovation Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand View..
AQ
2020THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Reports on First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
BU
2020LIVE INNOVATION INVESTOR CONFERENCE : Public Company Presentations December 3rd
PR
2020THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Development of a Premium Limited Drama Ser..
BU
2020THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Gr..
BU
2020Thunderbird Entertainment Group Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market
MT
2020THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT : Begins Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 94,8 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Net income 2021 8,03 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
Net cash 2021 19,0 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 117 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,23 CAD
Last Close Price 3,07 CAD
Spread / Highest target 5,86%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer Twiner Mccarron Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Miller President & Director
Brian Paes-Braga Chairman
Barbara Harwood Chief Financial Officer
Frank Giustra Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.-4.06%117
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-2.90%19 365
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.3.15%9 452
TOHO CO., LTD.0.92%7 505
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-0.85%4 401
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-2.97%3 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ