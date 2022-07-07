Thunderbird Entertainment Provides a Division Update

Recent updates from Great Pacific Media, announcing five renewals, fall premieres for three upcoming series.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF), is pleased to provide a production slate update from its Unscripted Division, Great Pacific Media (“GPM”), announcing an exciting fall line-up with premieres of three brand new series plus renewals for its five flagship productions. GPM currently has eight unscripted shows underway with over 80 hours in production, all original content created in house.

Following the successful June premiere of GPM’s latest home reno and design series Styled for HGTV, Corus Entertainment announced the premiere of GPM’s new series Deadman’s Curse for History Channel. Bell Media’s Discovery Channel also announced the new two-part documentary After the Storm about the 2021 storm and flooding in B.C. Both new series will air fall 2022. In addition, Reginald the Vampire, a GPM-produced scripted drama series for Thunderbird Scripted premieres later this fall on SyFy Channel.

GPM’s series renewals announced in June include for Bell Media’s Discovery: Highway Thru Hell (season 11), Heavy Rescue: 401 (season 7), and Mud Mountain Haulers (season 2). For Corus Entertainment’s HGTV: Gut Job (season 2). And for APTN and Blue Ant Media’s Cottage Life Channel the second season of Dr. Savannah: Wild Rose Vet, (produced by Wapanantahk Media in partnership with GPM).

“There is a growing demand for unscripted programming and thanks to the hard work of all our amazing, talented teams and partners GPM has never been busier,” said David Way, President of GPM. “Adding new original series to our production slate along with renewals of our premium programs are core to our strategy of creative expansion. We are excited to continue work with our clients and partners on all these powerful series and look forward to an exciting year ahead with our fresh slate of new ideas that present significant future growth opportunities in the unscripted market.”

Formerly referred to as Thunderbird’s Factual Division, Great Pacific Media will now be known as Thunderbird’s Unscripted Division to accurately represent the increasing diversification of productions created, developed and produced by GPM.

For information on Thunderbird and to subscribe to the Company’s investor list for news updates, go to www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual, and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell and Kim’s Convenience, among others. The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005028/en/