Thunderbird earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 158% Robust production slate including new and returning series drives momentum

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, is pleased to announce that the Company has been included on The Globe and Mail’s fifth-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, placing No. 263 of 425 companies. Thunderbird’s impressive three-year revenue growth of 158% secured its position on the list. This recognition is further testament to the trusted reputation that Thunderbird has established through its high-quality, premium content.

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is a report that ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Launched in 2019, it aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and is available online here.

“With solid industry relationships and award winning content, Thunderbird Entertainment is growing steadily,” says Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment. “This recognition affirms the success of our strategies to push our company further and Thunderbird continues to make solid progress on our path to becoming the next major global studio.”

Thunderbird’s robust production slate is among the factors contributing to the Company’s growth. Recently, Thunderbird celebrated the premieres of several series produced by Atomic Cartoons (“Atomic”), including a new season of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (US); Young Love on Max (US); Chapter 5 of My Little Pony: Make Your Mark on Netflix; and The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island for Headspace on Headspace’s YouTube channel. In addition, more episodes of Atomic’s hit show Princess Power are coming to Netflix on October 23, and upcoming premieres include LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling on Peacockand LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, which is set to debut October 27 on Disney+. New TV special Rocket Saves the Day, which is Atomic’s intellectual property (“IP”), will also drop on PBS Kids on December 26, 2023.

Thunderbird’s Unscripted team, Great Pacific Media (“GPM”), has also been busy with several series at various stages of production. GPM recently debuted Season 12 of Highway Thru Hell on Discovery Canada – this series is one of the longest-running, unscripted series in Canada, and also celebrated the premiere of Styled Season 2 on Hulu in the US. GPM also has an array of shows scheduled to premiere in 2024. These include Season 2 of Deadman’s Curse on The History Channel; Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire on SYFY; and Season 2 of Styled on HGTV in Canada, among others. All unscripted productions are original content and owned IP that is created in house.

Thunderbird's distribution label has also sold Season 1 of the CBC Kids/Sky Kids preschool series Mittens & Pants to international buyers including France TV and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“From animated to scripted and unscripted, we are proud to further Thunderbird’s industry-leading position through our new and returning series across a range of top media platforms,” adds Twiner McCarron. “We’re excited to build on the momentum we have achieved with a portfolio that meets the demand for high-quality, diverse content.”

Thunderbird Entertainment employs 1,300-plus team members across four locations in Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto and Los Angeles.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Kids on Earth, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Reginald the Vampire and Boot Camp. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Thunderbird’s public communications may include written or oral “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All such statements may not be based on historical facts that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events and are made pursuant to the “safe harbour” provisions of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements or information may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “intend”, or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Thunderbird Entertainment continuing to evolve; the Company ramping up its IP efforts, expanding its offerings, and exploring new opportunities to drive additional revenue streams; the Company continuing to make steady progress on its path to becoming the next major global studio; Thunderbird’s robust production slate being among the factors contributing to the Company’s growth; more episodes of Princess Power scheduled to exhibit October 23 on Netflix, and Rocket Saves the Day debut on PBS Kids on December 26; and GPM’s array of shows scheduled to premiere in 2024 such as Season 2 of Deadman’s Curse on The History Channel; Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire on SYFY; and Season 2 of Styled on HGTV,. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; product capability and acceptance; international risk and currency exchange rates; and technology changes. An assessment of these risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainty” section of June 30, 2022 MD&A. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this document represent our views as of the date hereof and as such information should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230929051232/en/