Thunderbird Resorts : Atallah insider report
AFM notification form MAR 19 - managers transactions
NOTE: As of July 3, 2016, the AFM will only accept
digitally completed notification forms!
You can mail the completed notification form to
melden@afm.nl
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Albert Atallah
For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s).
For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided
for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/ status
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the
position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market
participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should
be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely associated,
-An indication that the notification concerns a person
closely associated with a person discharging managerial
responsibilities;
- Name and position of the relevant person discharging
managerial responsibilities.
b)
Initial notification/ correction
N/A
Indication that this is an initial notification or a correction to
prior notifications. In case of correction, explain the error that
this notification is correcting.
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Thunderbird Resorts Inc.
Full name of the entity
b)
LEI
Trading symbol TBIRD on EURONEXT
Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI
Trading symbol THRSF on OTC
code.
CUSIP no. G88576106
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
1.
common shares
instrument
2.
sell
Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial
3.
July 28, 2021
instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an
4.
N/A
emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission
allowance
.
5.
6.
Instrument identification code
(ISIN)
1.
VGG885761061
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
b)
Nature of the transaction
1.
sell
(i.e. buy, sell, subscription of exchange,…)
2.
Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the
type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission
3.
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522
(1) adopted under Article
19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set
4.
out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
5.
6.
Transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option
1.
No
programme?
Yes/ No
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (Prices)
Volume(s)
1
US$0.40
370,843
Where more than one transaction of the same nature
(i.e. buy,
US$0.40
106,738
sell, subscription of exchange,…)
on the same financial
instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day
2
and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of
these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two
columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as
3
needed.
4
5
6
d)
Aggregated information:
Volume
Price
- Aggregated volume
(aggregated)
(weigthed average price)
1.
- Price
The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these
2.
transactions:
3.
-relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
- are of the same nature;
4.
-are executed on the same day; and
-are executed on the same place of transaction.
5.
Price information:
6.
-In case of a single transaction, the price of the single
transaction;
-In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
e)
Date of the transaction
1.
2021-07-28
Date of the particular day of execution of the notified
2.
transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD
3.
4.
5.
6.
f)
Trading venue/ platform (!)of the transaction
1.
OTC
Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the
2.
systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside
of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined
3.
under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and
4.
of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for
5.
the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted
under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the
6.
transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned
venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue.
Remarks:
Disclaimer
Thunderbird Resorts Inc. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 19:11:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
