  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Thunderbird Resorts
  News
  Summary
    THRSF   VGG885761061

THUNDERBIRD RESORTS

(THRSF)
Thunderbird Resorts : Atallah insider report

07/31/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
AFM notification form MAR 19 - managers transactions

NOTE: As of July 3, 2016, the AFM will only accept digitally completed notification forms!

You can mail the completed notification form to melden@afm.nl

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Albert Atallah

For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s).

For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided

for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/ status

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the

position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market

participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should

be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely associated,

-An indication that the notification concerns a person

closely associated with a person discharging managerial

responsibilities;

- Name and position of the relevant person discharging

managerial responsibilities.

b)

Initial notification/ correction

N/A

Indication that this is an initial notification or a correction to

prior notifications. In case of correction, explain the error that

this notification is correcting.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Thunderbird Resorts Inc.

Full name of the entity

b)

LEI

Trading symbol TBIRD on EURONEXT

Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI

Trading symbol THRSF on OTC

code.

CUSIP no. G88576106

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

1.

common shares

instrument

2.

sell

Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial

3.

July 28, 2021

instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;

- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an

4.

N/A

emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission

allowance.

5.

6.

Instrument identification code (ISIN)

1.

VGG885761061

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

b)

Nature of the transaction

1.

sell

(i.e. buy, sell, subscription of exchange,…)

2.

Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the

type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission

3.

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522(1) adopted under Article

19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set

4.

out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

5.

6.

Transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option

1.

No

programme? Yes/ No

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (Prices)

Volume(s)

1

US$0.40

370,843

Where more than one transaction of the same nature (i.e. buy,

US$0.40

106,738

sell, subscription of exchange,…) on the same financial

instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day

2

and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of

these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two

columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as

3

needed.

4

5

6

d)

Aggregated information:

Volume

Price

- Aggregated volume

(aggregated)

(weigthed average price)

1.

- Price

The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these

2.

transactions:

3.

-relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;

- are of the same nature;

4.

-are executed on the same day; and

-are executed on the same place of transaction.

5.

Price information:

6.

-In case of a single transaction, the price of the single

transaction;

-In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

e)

Date of the transaction

1.

2021-07-28

Date of the particular day of execution of the notified

2.

transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD

3.

4.

5.

6.

f)

Trading venue/ platform (!)of the transaction

1.

OTC

Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the

2.

systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside

of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined

3.

under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and

4.

of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for

5.

the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted

under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the

6.

transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned

venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue.

Remarks:

Disclaimer

Thunderbird Resorts Inc. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 19:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
