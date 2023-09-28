Cautionary Note

(Thunderbird Resorts Inc. is a British Virgin Islands company limited by shares

with its registered office in Tortola, British Virgin Islands)

Cautionary Note on "forward-looking statements"

This 2023 Half-year Report contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws and regulations of various international, national, and local jurisdictions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding potential revenue, future plans, and objectives of Thunderbird Resorts Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Group's forward-looking statements include competitive pressures, unfavorable changes in regulatory structures, and general risks associated with business, all of which are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Group's documents filed from time-to-time with the Euronext Amsterdam exchange ("Euronext Amsterdam") and other regulatory authorities.

Thunderbird Resorts Inc. is sometimes referred to herein as "Company" or "Group." All currencies are in US dollars unless stated otherwise.

