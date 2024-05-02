May 02, 2024 at 06:36 am EDT

Thungela Resources Ltd - South Africa-based thermal coal exporter - Says Non-Executive Director Thero Setiloane passed away on Wednesday. Setiloane had served on the board since March 2021.

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR132.50, up slightly on Thursday midday

12-month change: down 24%

Current stock price in London: 555.50 pence, up 2.1%

12-month change: down 27%

