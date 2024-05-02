Thungela Resources Ltd - South Africa-based thermal coal exporter - Says Non-Executive Director Thero Setiloane passed away on Wednesday. Setiloane had served on the board since March 2021.
Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR132.50, up slightly on Thursday midday
12-month change: down 24%
Current stock price in London: 555.50 pence, up 2.1%
12-month change: down 27%
By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter
