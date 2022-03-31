Thungela Resources : Availability of BEE compliance report

[OFFICIAL]

THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2021/303811/06

JSE Share Code: TGA

LSE Share Code: TGA ISIN: ZAE000296554

Tax number: 9111917259

('Company')

AVAILABILITY OF BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013 has been submitted to the Broad Based Economic Empowerment Commission on 31 March 2022 and is available on the Company's website at: https://www.thungela.com/about-us/who-we-are.

31 March 2022

Rosebank

Investor Relations Ryan Africa

Email:ryan.africa@thungela.com

Media Contacts

Tarryn Genis

Email:tarryn.genis@thungela.com

UK Financial adviser and corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)