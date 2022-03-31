Thungela Resources : Availability of BEE compliance report

[OFFICIAL]
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED
AVAILABILITY OF BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT
Shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013 has been submitted to the Broad Based Economic Empowerment Commission on 31 March 2022 and is available on the Company's website at: https://www.thungela.com/about-us/who-we-are.
31 March 2022
