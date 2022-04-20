THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2021/303811/06
JSE Share Code: TGA
LSE Share Code: TGA ISIN: ZAE000296554
Tax number: 9111917259
('Company' or 'Thungela Resources')
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR AND A PRESCRIBED OFFICER
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by a director and a prescribed officer of Thungela Resources are disclosed:
Director
:
Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba
Company
:
Thungela Resources
Date of transaction
:
10 June 2021
Class of securities
:
Thungela Resources ordinary shares
Nature of transaction
:
On-market sale of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
18
Sale price per share
:
2601 cents
Total value of transaction
:
R468.18
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained
:
No. The director was unaware of the trade
Prescribed Officer
:
Johan Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk
Company
:
Thungela Resources
Date of transaction
:
13 August 2021
Class of securities
:
Thungela Resources ordinary shares
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
80
Purchase price per share
:
5028 cents
Total value of transaction
:
R4 022.40
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained
:
No. Due to an oversight the prescribed officer inadvertently did not obtain clearance to deal and failed to notify the Company of these trades.
Prescribed Officer
:
Johan Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk
Company
:
Thungela Resources
Date of transaction
:
1 October 2021
Class of securities
:
Thungela Resources ordinary shares
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
189
Purchase price per share
:
9706 cents
Total value of transaction
:
R18 344.34
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained
:
No. Due to an oversight the prescribed officer inadvertently did not obtain clearance to deal and failed to notify the Company of these trades.
20 April 2022 Rosebank
Investor Relations Ryan Africa
Email:ryan.africa@thungela.com
Media Contacts
Tarryn Genis
Email:tarryn.genis@thungela.com
UK Financial adviser and corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
In compliance with the UK Listings Requirements, we hereby provide the following information regarding the dealing in securities:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Non Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Thungela Resources Limited
b)
LEI
213800EGYK3BN3SRIF27
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of no par value
ISIN: ZAE000296554
b)
Nature of the transaction
Off market acceptance of conditional long term incentive awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) R26.01
Volume(s) 18
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18 R468.18
e)
Date of the transaction
10 June 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
On market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Johannes Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Thungela Resources Limited
b)
LEI
213800EGYK3BN3SRIF27
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of no par value
ISIN: ZAE000296554
b)
Nature of the transaction
Off market acceptance of conditional long term incentive awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) R50.28
Volume(s) 80
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
80 R4,022.40
e)
Date of the transaction
13 August 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
On market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Johannes Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Thungela Resources Limited
b)
LEI
213800EGYK3BN3SRIF27
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares of no par value
ISIN: ZAE000296554
b)
Nature of the transaction
Off market acceptance of conditional long term incentive awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) R97.06
Volume(s) 189
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
189 R18,344.34
e)
Date of the transaction
1 October 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
On market
Disclaimer
