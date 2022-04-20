Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Thungela Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    TGA   ZAE000296554

THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED

(TGA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-18
256.65 ZAR   +3.64%
10:26aTHUNGELA RESOURCES : Dealing in securities by a director and a prescribed officer
PU
04/14South Africa's Transnet declares force majeure on coal contracts, Thungela says
RE
04/14Thungela FY22 Outlook to Remain Unaffected by Transnet SOC's Coal Transport Issues
MT
Summary 
Summary

Thungela Resources : Dealing in securities by a director and a prescribed officer

04/20/2022 | 10:26am EDT
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2021/303811/06

JSE Share Code: TGA

LSE Share Code: TGA ISIN: ZAE000296554

Tax number: 9111917259

('Company' or 'Thungela Resources')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR AND A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by a director and a prescribed officer of Thungela Resources are disclosed:

Director

:

Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba

Company

:

Thungela Resources

Date of transaction

:

10 June 2021

Class of securities

:

Thungela Resources ordinary shares

Nature of transaction

:

On-market sale of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

18

Sale price per share

:

2601 cents

Total value of transaction

:

R468.18

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

No. The director was unaware of the trade

Prescribed Officer

:

Johan Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk

Company

:

Thungela Resources

Date of transaction

:

13 August 2021

Class of securities

:

Thungela Resources ordinary shares

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

80

Purchase price per share

:

5028 cents

Total value of transaction

:

R4 022.40

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

No. Due to an oversight the prescribed officer inadvertently did not obtain clearance to deal and failed to notify the Company of these trades.

Prescribed Officer

:

Johan Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk

Company

:

Thungela Resources

Date of transaction

:

1 October 2021

Class of securities

:

Thungela Resources ordinary shares

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

189

Purchase price per share

:

9706 cents

Total value of transaction

:

R18 344.34

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

No. Due to an oversight the prescribed officer inadvertently did not obtain clearance to deal and failed to notify the Company of these trades.

20 April 2022 Rosebank

Investor Relations Ryan Africa

Email:ryan.africa@thungela.com

Media Contacts

Tarryn Genis

Email:tarryn.genis@thungela.com

UK Financial adviser and corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

In compliance with the UK Listings Requirements, we hereby provide the following information regarding the dealing in securities:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Non Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Thungela Resources Limited

b)

LEI

213800EGYK3BN3SRIF27

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value

ISIN: ZAE000296554

b)

Nature of the transaction

Off market acceptance of conditional long term incentive awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) R26.01

Volume(s) 18

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

18 R468.18

e)

Date of the transaction

10 June 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

On market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Johannes Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Thungela Resources Limited

b)

LEI

213800EGYK3BN3SRIF27

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value

ISIN: ZAE000296554

b)

Nature of the transaction

Off market acceptance of conditional long term incentive awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) R50.28

Volume(s) 80

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

80 R4,022.40

e)

Date of the transaction

13 August 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

On market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Johannes Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Thungela Resources Limited

b)

LEI

213800EGYK3BN3SRIF27

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value

ISIN: ZAE000296554

b)

Nature of the transaction

Off market acceptance of conditional long term incentive awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) R97.06

Volume(s) 189

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

189 R18,344.34

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

On market

Disclaimer

Thungela Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 14:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
