THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2021/303811/06

JSE Share Code: TGA

LSE Share Code: TGA ISIN: ZAE000296554

Tax number: 9111917259

('Company' or 'Thungela Resources')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR AND A PRESCRIBED OFFICER

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information relating to the dealings in securities by a director and a prescribed officer of Thungela Resources are disclosed:

Director : Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba Company : Thungela Resources Date of transaction : 10 June 2021 Class of securities : Thungela Resources ordinary shares Nature of transaction : On-market sale of ordinary shares Number of securities : 18 Sale price per share : 2601 cents Total value of transaction : R468.18 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : No. The director was unaware of the trade

Prescribed Officer : Johan Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk Company : Thungela Resources Date of transaction : 13 August 2021 Class of securities : Thungela Resources ordinary shares Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 80 Purchase price per share : 5028 cents Total value of transaction : R4 022.40 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : No. Due to an oversight the prescribed officer inadvertently did not obtain clearance to deal and failed to notify the Company of these trades.

Prescribed Officer : Johan Petrus Daniel van Schalkwyk Company : Thungela Resources Date of transaction : 1 October 2021 Class of securities : Thungela Resources ordinary shares Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 189 Purchase price per share : 9706 cents Total value of transaction : R18 344.34 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : No. Due to an oversight the prescribed officer inadvertently did not obtain clearance to deal and failed to notify the Company of these trades.

20 April 2022 Rosebank

Investor Relations Ryan Africa

Email:ryan.africa@thungela.com

Media Contacts

Tarryn Genis

Email:tarryn.genis@thungela.com

UK Financial adviser and corporate broker Liberum Capital Limited

Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

In compliance with the UK Listings Requirements, we hereby provide the following information regarding the dealing in securities:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Non Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Thungela Resources Limited b) LEI 213800EGYK3BN3SRIF27 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value ISIN: ZAE000296554 b) Nature of the transaction Off market acceptance of conditional long term incentive awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) R26.01 Volume(s) 18 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 18 R468.18 e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2021 f) Place of the transaction On market