Thungela Resources Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2021/303811/06 ISIN: ZAE000296554
Share code: TGA ("Thungela Resources")
Dealing in securities by the company secretary
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information relating to dealing in securities by the Company Secretary of Thungela Resources is disclosed:
Company Secretary
:
Daniel Francois Klem
Company
:
Thungela Resources
Date of transaction
:
13 June 2022
Class of securities
:
Thungela Resources ordinary shares
Nature of transaction
:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities
:
190
Purchase price per ordinary share
:
23000 cents
Total value of transaction
:
R43 700.00
Nature of interest
:
Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained
:
Yes
