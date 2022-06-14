Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Thungela Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGA   ZAE000296554

THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED

(TGA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
223.00 ZAR   -9.84%
03:23aTHUNGELA RESOURCES : Dealing in securities by the company secretary
PU
06/13Thungela Resources Flags H1 EPS Surge Amid Firm Demand for Thermal Coal
MT
06/13Thungela Resources Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Period Ending 30 June 2022
CI
Thungela Resources : Dealing in securities by the company secretary

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Thungela Resources Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2021/303811/06 ISIN: ZAE000296554

Share code: TGA ("Thungela Resources")

Dealing in securities by the company secretary

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information relating to dealing in securities by the Company Secretary of Thungela Resources is disclosed:

Company Secretary

:

Daniel Francois Klem

Company

:

Thungela Resources

Date of transaction

:

13 June 2022

Class of securities

:

Thungela Resources ordinary shares

Nature of transaction

:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities

:

190

Purchase price per ordinary share

:

23000 cents

Total value of transaction

:

R43 700.00

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

UK Financial adviser and corporate broker

Liberum Capital Limited

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Johannesburg

13 June 2022

Disclaimer

Thungela Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
