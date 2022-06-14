Thungela Resources Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 2021/303811/06 ISIN: ZAE000296554

Share code: TGA ("Thungela Resources")

Dealing in securities by the company secretary

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the following information relating to dealing in securities by the Company Secretary of Thungela Resources is disclosed:

Company Secretary : Daniel Francois Klem Company : Thungela Resources Date of transaction : 13 June 2022 Class of securities : Thungela Resources ordinary shares Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities : 190 Purchase price per ordinary share : 23000 cents Total value of transaction : R43 700.00 Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

UK Financial adviser and corporate broker

Liberum Capital Limited

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Johannesburg

13 June 2022